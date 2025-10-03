Breaking News
Hollywood Inc.

Google lays off dozens of workers in Sunnyvale

This 2018 file photo shows the Google app on an iPad in Baltimore.
The Google app is shown on an iPad in Baltimore in 2018.
(Associated Press)
By Wendy Lee
Staff Writer Follow
Google said it plans to lay off dozens of workers at its Sunnyvale offices, following job reductions at other large tech firms.

Google notified the California Employment Development Department on Monday that it will lay off 50 workers in Sunnyvale, according to a notice obtained by The Times.

Tech companies are cutting jobs in preparation for a possible recession, as well as anticipating efficiencies gained from artificial intelligence, said Rob Enderle, principal analyst at Oregon-based advisory services firm Enderle Group.

“We’re preparing for a bit of a downturn and companies often like to cut ahead of bad news like that so they can keep their financials solid,” he said.

In August, Salesforce said it cut 4,000 support roles due to AI helping automate tasks. Other tech businesses, including Intel, Microsoft and Meta have also reduced staff while investing more in AI this year.

Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc., speaks during an unveiling event in New York, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Amazon has rebooted Alexa with artificial intelligence, marking the biggest overhaul of the voice-activated assistant since its introduction over a decade ago. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Business

Companies keep slashing jobs. How worried should workers be about AI replacing them?

Executives from Salesforce, Amazon, OpenAI and more have weighed in recently about how AI is affecting the job market.

CNBC reported on Wednesday that Google laid off more than 100 people in design-related roles in its cloud division.

In Google’s notice that it filed with the state, the jobs affected by the cuts included roles in user experience, software engineers and business program managers. The layoffs in the cloud division were first reported by Business Insider.

“AI is pretty good at coding right now and anything to do with design … as long as someone can describe what it is they want, that significantly increases the productivity of the folks you have in design,” Enderle said. “Unless you’re increasing the workload just as dramatically, you’re going to have too many people.”

Google, which is based in Mountain View, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hayward, CA April 23, 2025 - Evan Richardson stands beneath an illuminated terrace at his hometown city hall on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Hayward, CA. (Paul Kuroda/For The Times)

Business

Bay Area tech workers thought their jobs were safe. Then the ‘golden handcuffs’ came off

The tech industry, once seen as a relatively stable place to grow a career, continues to be hit by job cuts in 2025. Tech companies including Meta, Block, Autodesk and others are among businesses that have slashed their workforce.

Times staff writer Queenie Wong contributed to this report.

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsBusinessTechnology and the InternetJobs, Labor & WorkplaceArtificial Intelligence

Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

