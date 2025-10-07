NBC developing Wordle game show hosted by Savannah Guthrie

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Wordle, the addictive digital puzzle game offered daily by the New York Times, could soon be coming to television.

NBC has ordered a pilot based on Wordle, according to people familiar with the project who were not authorized to comment publicly.

“Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie, an obsessive player of the game herself, serves as the emcee in the TV version.

The test program will be used to determine whether the project, which is not yet officially titled, gets ordered for a series. A representative for NBC declined comment.

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie is seen at Rockefeller Center in New York in 2021. (Jesse Dittmar / For The Times)

The Wordle project is being produced by “Tonight” host Jimmy Fallon’s company Electric Hot Dog, which already has two prime-time game shows on the air at the network, “That’s My Jam” and “On Brand.” Fallon is also a producer on NBC’s version of the classic game show “Password,” which has been ordered for a third season.

As many millions of the game’s fans know, the daily Wordle asks players to guess a five-letter word in six chances through a process of eliminating letters. An individual player’s performance in the game can be posted online without revealing the answer, as the colored tiles are shown without the letters.

Wordle was created by Brooklyn, N.Y.-based software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021. After it became an immediate hit online, the New York Times purchased it for a price reported to be in the low-seven-figure range.

Offered as part of a subscription to a bundle of puzzles on the New York Times web site and app, Wordle has been a major driver of digital revenue for the company. The game was played 5.3 billion times in 2024.

The Times is a production partner on the TV version with Electric Hot Dog.

Jimmy Fallon, left, Keke Palmer and Jon Hamm in “Password” on NBC. (Jordin Althaus / NBC)

The idea of a TV version had been explored by the Times for awhile, and the company’s timing is fortunate. Game shows have become a staple on broadcast networks such as NBC in recent years as viewers have increasingly made streaming platforms their first stop for scripted comedies and dramas.

Game shows are cheaper to produce than scripted shows. They also appeal to traditional TV viewers with an appetite for programming they can turn on and enjoy without requiring any binge-watching to catch up on plot points.

