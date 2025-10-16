Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

NBCUniversal, Apple bundle streaming services

Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, John Turturro and Adam Scott in “Severance."
Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, John Turturro and Adam Scott in “Severance” on Apple TV.
(Apple)
Meg James.
By Meg James
Senior Entertainment Writer Follow
In a bid to bulk up their respective streaming services, Apple and NBCUniversal have agreed to offer Peacock and Apple TV together — another major tie-up between competitors.

The two companies announced the partnership Thursday in an effort to reach more customers and keep them subscribing month after month. Apple-paired Peacock Premium will be available for $14.99 a month, while Apple and Peacock Premium Plus will be offered for $19.99 a month.

The move accelerates streaming consolidation as companies look to better compete against Netflix and Amazon Prime, which both offer hundreds of programs. Walt Disney Co. already is bundling its three services along with Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max.

The bundled plans become available Monday.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this all-inclusive bundle of incredible programming and to bring Apple TV’s beloved shows and movies to more viewers in more places,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple TV, Apple Music, Sports, and Beats, said in a statement. “From acclaimed originals to can’t-miss live sports, the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle unites the best of entertainment in a simple and seamless experience.”

Apple brings its award-winning programming, including “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” and “Shrinking,” while NBCUniversal offers sports including NBA basketball, soccer, the Olympics and a deep library of television shows like “Poker Face” and the “Real Housewives” franchise and movies, including family fare, such as “How to Train Your Dragon.”

NBCUniversal also has been in negotiations to land a Major League Baseball package beginning next year, and Apple has streamed Friday night baseball games.

The announcement comes three months after NBCUniversal, owned by Comcast, hiked its monthly fees for Peacock by $3.

“There is no more perfect combination of entertainment than the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle, with our complementary content portfolios featuring the best shows, movies, sports and live events,” said Matt Strauss, chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group.

Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

