New ‘Jumanji’ movie among 52 films awarded California film tax credits

A still from the film “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” A new “Jumanji” film has received a tax credit from the state’s film commission.

A new “Jumanji” movie is among 52 film projects that were awarded production incentives for shooting in the Golden State, the California Film Commission said Tuesday.

Together, the film projects are expected to employ about 8,900 cast and crew members, as well as more than 46,000 background actors, the commission said. In total, the films were allocated about $334 million in tax credits and are estimated to generate $1.4 billion of economic activity in California, according to the commission.

“The film and television industry is the cornerstone of California’s creative economy — revitalizing the job opportunities, business growth and economic prosperity for families,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “These investments reaffirm that California isn’t just where stories are told, it’s where the future of storytelling is built.”

In addition to the “Jumanji” film, nine studio and non-independent film projects were chosen, including Michael Mann’s “Heat 2,” Netflix’s “The Fifth Wheel” and an untitled project from Daniels, the producers of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“We are delighted to be able to bring a large, old school, big screen movie to shoot in California, thanks to the newly expanded California tax credit,” Tom Rothman, chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “The resultant work will bring jobs and revenue into the state at a much needed time and will help the filmmakers make the very best film possible.”

Forty-two independent film projects were awarded tax credits, including “Epiphany” starring Bill Murray and Kristen Wiig and the Taika Waititi-produced “The Incredible Heist of Hallelujah Jones,” which stars Janelle Monáe.

The 52 film projects are the first movies to receive tax credits since the state bolstered its production incentive program this summer.

Citing the effects of so-called runaway production, the 2023 dual writers’ and actors’ strikes and the Southern California wildfires earlier this year, a coalition of Hollywood studios, unions and small businesses lobbied the California legislature to more than double the annual amount allocated to the program and expand the eligibility criteria.

In the last round designated for TV shows and series, applications increased nearly 400%. Twenty-two shows were ultimately selected for the tax credits.