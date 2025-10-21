Netflix partners with Hasbro and Mattel on ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ toys

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Netflix is looking to capitalize on the popularity of its animated movie “KPop Demon Hunters” — and continue its foray into the retail space.

Netflix on Tuesday announced a licensing deal with toy makers Mattel Inc. and Hasbro Inc. to make dolls, action figures, plushies, youth electronics and other items based on “KPop Demon Hunters,” a movie about a trio of powerful singers and demon hunters who protect the world from dangerous demons.

“KPop Demon Hunters” has been a worldwide hit since its release in June, becoming Netflix’s most-watched film with more than 325 million views in its first 91 days on the streaming service.

The licensing deals come as Netflix has been aggressively partnering with brands to expand the fandom of its shows and movies.

Next month, Netflix will open the first of several planned physical locations called Netflix House where it will host experiences based on its programs and sell food and merchandise.

“KPop Demon Hunters unleashed a global fan frenzy,” said Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer, in a statement. “Netflix, Mattel and Hasbro joining forces on this first-of-its-kind collaboration means fans can finally get their hands on the best dolls, games, and merchandise they’ve been not-so-subtly demanding on every social platform known to humanity.”

Under the partnership, Hasbro and Mattel will both become global co-master toy licensee to “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Netflix has had other partnerships with other toy makers, including Squishmallows for shows like sci-fi series “Stranger Things” and Lego sets based on pirates tale “One Piece.”

The Los Gatos, Calif., company has also launched in-person experiences such as balls based on the Regency era romance series “Bridgerton.”

“KPop Demon Hunters is a powerful pop culture phenomenon with global resonance—one that aligns seamlessly with our portfolio of iconic brands and our commitment to innovation,” said Tim Kilpin, Hasbro’s president of toy, licensing, and entertainment, in a statement.