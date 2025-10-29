Advertisement
Disneyland Resort lays off 100 people in Anaheim

Cinderella's Castle at Disneyland Resort
Cinderella’s Castle at Disneyland Resort (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)
(Barry King / WireImage)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
Disneyland Resort has laid off about 100 people in Anaheim, as Walt Disney Co. becomes the latest media and entertainment company to cut jobs.

The layoffs occurred Tuesday and came from multiple teams, Disney confirmed.

“With our business in a period of steady, sustained operation, we are recalibrating our organization to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our guests, while positioning Disneyland Resort for the future,” a Disneyland spokesperson said in a statement. “As part of this, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a limited number of salaried positions.”

Mickey and Minnie mouse in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Disneyland just raised its ticket prices in the middle of the night (again)

The park, currently in the midst of its 70th celebration, has increased prices on most single day, single park tickets. It also introduced a new offer for California residents.

A person close to the company who was not authorized to comment attributed the cuts to an increase in hiring after the parks reopened once the COVID-19 pandemic waned.

Disney’s theme parks are a major economic engine for the Burbank media and entertainment giant.

Last year, the company’s experiences division — which includes its theme parks, cruise line and Aulani resort and spa in Hawaii — brought in nearly 60% of Disney’s operating income.

Earlier this month, the company announced price hikes on most of its single-day, one-park tickets.

The Disneyland Resort layoffs come as entertainment and tech companies have recently shed thousands of jobs.

On Wednesday, Paramount laid off 1,000 employees in a first round of cuts after the company’s takeover by tech scion David Ellison’s Skydance Media. Amazon, Meta, Charter Corp. and NBC News also have announced cuts.

Samantha Masunaga

