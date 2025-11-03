Dodgers’ World Series victory scores 26 million viewers on Fox

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) is mobbed after the Dodgers won the 121st World Series between the LA Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ thrilling 11-inning Saturday win over the Toronto Blue Jays was the most watched World Series game since 2017, according to Nielsen data.

The Fox telecast of the Game 7 contest giving the Dodgers their second consecutive world championship attracted an average of 25. 5 million viewers on Fox.

Viewers watching the Spanish-language telecast on Fox Deportes and Fox Sports streaming platforms brought the audience figure to just under 26 million.

The Dodgers’ 5-4 win delivered the largest audience for a World Series game since the Houston Astros’ Game 7 win over the the team in 2017, which had an audience of 28.3 million.

The figure was 10% over the last decisive game seven World Series game in 2019, when the Washington Nationals defeated the Astros.

The battle on Saturday will go down as one of the most memorable games in World Series history, with a number of spectacular plays in the field and a dramatic go-ahead home run by Dodgers catcher Will Smith.

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto won his third game of the series with his strong relief outing, earning him the Most Valuable Player Award for the series.

The audience level peaked between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m. Pacific, with 31.5 million viewers tuned in.

The Dodgers became the first Major League Baseball team to win back-to-back championships in 25 years.

