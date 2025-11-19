Warner Music Group and AI startup Udio reach agreement in fight over copyrighted music

“This collaboration aligns with our broader efforts to responsibly unlock AI’s potential,” said Warner Music Group Chief Executive Robert Kyncl, shown last year.

Warner Music Group on Wednesday said it reached an agreement with artificial intelligence startup Udio, ending a legal battle over concerns that copyrighted music was being used to train AI models.

Under an agreement, Udio will release a platform next year using AI models trained on licensed and authorized music, the New York-based companies said. The music could include content from WMG’s publishing businesses, providing new revenue for artists and songwriters who choose to opt in, the companies added.

Udio declined to say which artists would be involved in its new platform, and WMG did not return a request for comment. WMG’s artist roster includes Ed Sheeran, Fleetwood Mac and Madonna.

The startup’s current platform allows users to write text prompts and create songs using AI. The new version, which is expected to launch next year, will let users create remixes, covers and new songs with the voices of artists and the compositions of songwriters who choose participate and those artists and writers will be credited and paid, the companies said.

“This collaboration aligns with our broader efforts to responsibly unlock AI’s potential — fueling new creative and commercial possibilities while continuing to deliver innovative experiences for fans,” said Robert Kyncl, WMG CEO, in a statement.

WMG, Universal Music Group (UMG), Sony Music Entertainment and other music businesses sued Udio last year. In the lawsuit, Udio was accused of using hits like the Temptations’ “My Girl” to create a similar melody called “Sunshine Melody.” UMG owns the copyright to “My Girl.”

Udio said millions of people have used Udio since it launched in 2024, but did not break out specifically how many downloads or website users it has.

UMG settled with Udio last month. Udio declined to disclose the terms of the UMG settlement. The tech company also did not offer financial details about its platform collaboration with WMG, or which artists would be involved.

“Collaborating with WMG marks a significant milestone in our mission to redefine how AI and the music industry evolve together,” said Andrew Sanchez, co-founder and CEO of Udio, in a statement. “This partnership is a crucial step towards realizing a future in which technology amplifies creativity and unlocks new opportunities for artists and songwriters.”

The advancement of artificial intelligence in the arts has caused a range of emotions in the entertainment industry — from fear of job replacement to excitement over new ways to test bold ideas in music videos and music experimentation on slimmer budgets.

After the UMG-Udio deal was announced, Jordan Bromley, a board member at the nonprofit Music Artists Coalition and Manatt Entertainment Group Leader, said he was “cautiously optimistic but insistent on details.”

“True partnership requires appropriate oversight and remuneration for all involved parties,” Bromley said in a statement. “The industry needs to get this right — for artists, for fans, and for the future of music itself.”