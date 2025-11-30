Advertisement
‘Zootopia 2’ hops to the top of the box office this Thanksgiving weekend

A fox, snake and rabbit stand on a dock in a still from the animated movie "Zootopia 2."
Disney’s animated film “Zootopia 2” roared to the top of the box office this weekend.
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
Animated movie “Zootopia 2” hopped to the top of the box office in a big weekend for family-friendly films.

The sequel to the 2016 film from Walt Disney Co. brought in $156 million in the U.S. and Canada over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, according to studio estimates. The film’s production budget was estimated at $175 million to $200 million.

In total, “Zootopia 2” collected $556 million in global box office revenue, including $272 million in China, a once-massive market for Hollywood films that has cooled in recent years. The haul for “Zootopia 2” in China marked that country’s highest opening ever for a non-local, animated movie.

The movie likely benefited from its strong franchise recognition in China — Disney opened a “Zootopia”-themed land at Shanghai Disneyland in 2023 and embarked on an extensive marketing campaign before the film’s release. The original film had a total box office haul in China of $236 million.

Universal Pictures’ “Wicked: For Good” came in second at the domestic box office with a five-day total of $93 million.

The period between Thanksgiving and Christmas has traditionally been an important time for studios and theaters to attract moviegoers with family-friendly fare or big blockbusters, which can provide a big bulk of the year’s box office haul.

“Zootopia 2” and “Wicked: For Good” were seen as two of the major films released toward the end of the year that could drive massive ticket sales. The third — Disney’s 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: Fire and Ash” — will be released in theaters next month.

The reception for “Zootopia 2” and “Wicked: For Good” also points to the demand for family films. Though the overall box office has been uneven this year, films geared toward children and families have largely performed.

Disney’s live-action adaptation “Lilo & Stitch” brought in more than $1 billion in global box office revenue and Warner Bros.’ “A Minecraft Movie” wasn’t far behind, with nearly $958 million.

