Maurice DuBois will exit ‘CBS Evening News’ to make way for a new anchor

Maurice DuBois is following his co-anchor John Dickerson out the door of “CBS Evening News.”

DuBois announced his departure from the network Thursday in an Instagram post.

“Moving on: December 18th is the day of my last broadcast on CBS News,” DuBois wrote. “It has been the Honor of a Lifetime.”

Dickerson announced his exit from the program in October. The co-anchors joined the broadcast in January, succeeding Norah O’Donnell.

A replacement for both anchors is expected to be announced in January. The selection will be the first major talent decision under CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

DuBois and Dickerson were part of an ill-fated experiment to bring more long-form, “60 Minutes”-style reports to the evening news format, where viewers historically prefer a brisk recap of the day’s events.

The format failed to get traction in the ratings. “CBS Evening News” continues to trail “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir” and “NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas.”

The concept was developed by former “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens, who left the company in August amid the controversy over a 2024 interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Trump sued the network over the interview, which he said was deceptively edited to help her presidential campaign. Although the case was labeled frivolous by First Amendment experts, Paramount settled the suit for $16 million to clear the regulatory path for its merger with Skydance Media.

Before joining “CBS Evening News,” DuBois, 59, was a local anchor at WCBS in New York for 20 years and was previously a staple of the city’s NBC station.