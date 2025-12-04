Advertisement
Maurice DuBois will exit ‘CBS Evening News’ to make way for a new anchor

"CBS Evening News" co-anchors Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson.
(Gail Schulman/CBS News)
By Stephen Battaglio
Maurice DuBois is following his co-anchor John Dickerson out the door of “CBS Evening News.”

DuBois announced his departure from the network Thursday in an Instagram post.

“Moving on: December 18th is the day of my last broadcast on CBS News,” DuBois wrote. “It has been the Honor of a Lifetime.”

Dickerson announced his exit from the program in October. The co-anchors joined the broadcast in January, succeeding Norah O’Donnell.

A replacement for both anchors is expected to be announced in January. The selection will be the first major talent decision under CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

DuBois and Dickerson were part of an ill-fated experiment to bring more long-form, “60 Minutes”-style reports to the evening news format, where viewers historically prefer a brisk recap of the day’s events.

The format failed to get traction in the ratings. “CBS Evening News” continues to trail “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir” and “NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas.”

The concept was developed by former “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens, who left the company in August amid the controversy over a 2024 interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Los Angeles, CA - September 13: Controversial former NYT columnist Bari Weiss is the moderator at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. The Free Press, led by Weiss, is holding a debate on Wednesday: Has the Sexual Revolution Failed? (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Here comes Bari Weiss. What does it mean for CBS News?

The former New York Times opinion staff editor and founder of the media upstart Free Press heads into a turbulent and challenged TV news environment.

President Trump sued the network over the interview, which he said was deceptively edited to help her presidential campaign. Although the case was labeled frivolous by First Amendment experts, Paramount settled the suit for $16 million to clear the regulatory path for its merger with Skydance Media.

Before joining “CBS Evening News,” DuBois, 59, was a local anchor at WCBS in New York for 20 years and was previously a staple of the city’s NBC station.

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & Arts

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

