Trump says ‘60 Minutes’ is ‘worse’ under new ownership following Marjorie Taylor Greene interview

“60 Minutes” is back in President Trump’s crosshairs.

Trump went after the prestigious CBS News program following an interview Sunday with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), his once ardent ally who is leaving Congress in January.

Correspondent Lesley Stahl had a brutally candid sit-down with Greene, who went into detail on her break with the president. Trump has called Greene a traitor, which Green said has led to death threats to her and her family. Greene also said the president is not focusing on the issues most important to his supporters and that many of her colleagues only support him out of fear.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform blasting Greene and CBS News, which earlier this year paid him $16 million to settle a lawsuit he filed over the network’s handling of an interview with his 2024 opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump’s post said the reason Greene “went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States. (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted),” and called her a “low IQ traitor.”

But Trump added that his “real problem” with the interview is that parent company Paramount allowed the program to air. Trump had praised CBS News since Paramount was acquired by Skydance Media run by David Ellison, who along with his father Larry has a warm relationship with the president.

Trump has also spoken positively about the hiring of Bari Weiss as editor in chief for CBS News. Weiss took on the role after Paramount acquired her heterodox digital news platform the Free Press. She met Trump when he recently sat for a “60 Minutes” interview.

But the good vibes didn’t last long.

“THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME!” Trump wrote. “Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE!”

Trump ended his missive by demanding “a complete and total APOLOGY, though far too late to be meaningful, from Lesley Stahl and 60 Minutes for her incorrect and Libelous statements about Hunter’s Laptop!!!”

Representatives for CBS News did not respond to a request for comment.

Greene’s falling out with Trump began when she supported the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. She has since sided with Democrats on funding subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, has been critical of the White House policy on Israel and complained the White House has not focused seriously enough on voter concerns about the rising cost of living.

The one-time loyalist who was frequently seen in a red “Make America Great Again” cap, also called out her fellow Republican members of Congress who she said support Trump out of fear of retribution.

“I think they’re terrified to step outta line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them,” Greene said.

Asked if her colleagues are supportive of Trump privately, Greene said “it would shock people how they talk about him” behind the scenes.

“I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024 they all started — excuse my language, Lesley — kissing his ass and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time,” Greene said.