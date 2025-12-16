Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Big media and sports deals soared in 2025, report finds

Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts.
The majority stake of the Los Angeles Lakers was sold this year in a deal that valued the team at $10 billion. Star forward Lebron James (23) is pictured here.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Meg James.
By Meg James
Staff Writer Follow

As the end of 2025 approaches, it is abundantly clear this has been a year hot with big media and sports deals. And it’s a trend that should spill into the new year.

Consulting firm PwC (formerly Price Waterhouse Coopers) on Tuesday released its annual outlook for deal activity in the media and telecommunications industry, and discerned a notable uptick in the value of proposed tie-ups compared with 2024.

The last few months have witnessed a surge in large combinations, marking a 61% rise in deal value in the second half of the year, compared with the last six months of 2024, the firm said in the report.

Advertisement

Several deals this year have stood out:

BURBANK, CA - DECEMBER 11: Production posters line the walls of Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, CA on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. Netflix is buying the entertainment giant for $72 billion. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Netflix executives seek to calm fears over multibillion-dollar Warner Bros. deal

Netflix co-chief executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters say the streamer will see only a slight increase in share of TV viewing with their proposal.

Netflix’s proposed takeover of Warner Bros., if approved, would reshape the industry.

“After years of expansion, the streaming market is decisively shifting toward scale and sustainability,” the PwC report found. “Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery confirms that the stand-alone platform era is ending, with scale becoming the primary determinant of competitiveness.”

The deal is driven, in part, because the streaming market is reaching maturity and consumers aren’t interested in — or cannot afford — seven or more subscriptions to all the services available, PwC found. Streaming executives are trying to find ways to retain subscribers while increasing revenue, and consolidating with a competitor is one sure path.

Advertisement

The Netflix-Warner deal “sets a fresh highwater mark for streaming valuations,” the report found.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: An American flag flies at Warner Bros. Studio on September 12, 2025 in Burbank, California. Media giant Paramount Skydance is reportedly preparing a bid to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery, including its movie studio and cable networks. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Hollywood Inc.

Hollywood has already faced steep job cuts. The Warner deal could make it worse

Hollywood has faced a difficult last few years, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the dual strikes. A merger between two major players could mean even more job cuts, experts said.

However, Paramount, which is backed by the billionaire Larry Ellison family, is refusing to accept defeat in the bidding war for Warner Bros. Paramount has bypassed Warner’s board and is appealing directly to shareholders in a so-called hostile takeover. asking them to accept $30 a share, which would value its purchase at $78 billion.

Paramount wants to buy all of Warner Bros. Discovery, including its linear cable channels, among them: CNN, HGTV and TBS. Netflix is only interested in the streaming and studios business. With debt, the enterprise value of Paramount’s proposal would top $108 billion.

The Warner auction may not be settled until early next year.

The Warner Bros. water tower is seen at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif., Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Business

Paramount launches hostile $78-billion bid for Warner Bros., with backing from Trump’s son-in-law

Paramount said it offered $30 a share in the final hours of last week’s auction. ‘We never heard back,’ says Paramount Chair David Ellison.

PwC found that investments in sports and acquisitions in the gaming space have been on the rise, and should continue to grow as live events draw big audiences. Money is flowing into team ownership, media rights and women’s leagues, the firm found.

“With a favorable M&A backdrop to 2026, we’re expecting a robust M&A market that should outpace the last several years,” PwC said in its report.

“Media organizations should also explore creative deal structures — including minority stakes, joint ventures, and content-sharing alliances — to secure access to essential assets and technologies without overextending their balance sheets.”

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.BusinessEntertainment & Arts

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement