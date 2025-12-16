Howard Stern signs new deal with SiriusXM

FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo, Howard Stern speaks at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Cleveland Public Auditorium in Cleveland. Stern talks about what he’s learned, his regrets, and what he wishes he had gotten right in his new book “Howard Stern Comes Again.” It’s a combination of interviews from Stern’s radio show, interspersed with previously unspoken details about his life. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

Howard Stern, the self-proclaimed King of All Media, will reign for three more years at SiriusXM.

The satellite radio company announced Tuesday that Stern has a new three-year deal after a lengthy negotiation that had some fans wondering if he was planning to retire.

“I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all,” Stern told listeners. “More free time and continuing to be on the radio.”

Stern, 71, said he wanted a more flexible schedule for himself and longtime sidekick Robin Quivers, 73. The duo have been with SiriusXM since 2006.

“I did check with my Robin to see that she was up for it as well because if Robin wasn’t up for it, then I wasn’t going to do it,” said Stern.

Stern delayed his return from a summer break in September, which led to speculation that his long run at SiriusXM may be coming to an end. He said reports that he was exiting led to other companies reaching out to him about taking on his long-running program.

SiriusXM did not disclose the terms of Stern’s new deal. His expiring pact

reportedly pays him $100 million a year.

While SiriusXM has always supported Stern and acknowledged the value he brings to the company, the competition from audio podcasts and other digital media had executives saying that any new deal had to make financial sense.

SiriusXM has diversified its offerings in recent years, becoming the home of such top podcasts as “Call Her Daddy,” “SmartLess,” “Freakonomics Radio,” “Last Podcast on the Left,” “99% Invisible” and “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.” The service also offers shows from such personalities as Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart and Stephen A. Smith.

Stern rose to national fame in the 1980s during his 20-year stint at the then-WXRK in New York. At its peak, “The Howard Stern Show” was syndicated in 60 markets and drew more than 20 million listeners.

Stern was lured to satellite radio by a lucrative payday and a lack of censorship. He had run afoul of the Federal Communications Commission’s regulations on broadcast content.

While his intimate interviews with celebrities still make news, he is now seen as a member of the mainstream media and the liberal show business establishment. The audience of young men who made Stern a major star are now being drawn to podcasters such as Joe Rogan and Tony Hinchcliffe — the perceived influencers of the so-called manosphere.

