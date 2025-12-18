Advertisement
Disney+ to be part of a streaming bundle in Middle East

A woman in a kimono being escorted by a man in armor
A scene from FX and Hulu’s limited series “Shogun.”
(Katie Yu / FX)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
Walt Disney Co. is expanding its presence in the Middle East, inking a deal with Saudi media conglomerate MBC Group and UAE firm Anghami to form a streaming bundle.

The bundle will allow customers in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to access a trio of streaming services — Disney+; MBC Group’s Shahid, which carries Arabic originals, live sports and events; and Anghami’s OSN+, which carries Arabic productions as well as Hollywood content.

The trio bundle costs AED89.99 per month, which is the price of two of the streaming services.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 04: Faisal Baltyuor, Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the opening night red carpet for "Giant" at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 04, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Once a pariah, Saudi Arabia is now Hollywood’s hot cash source

Saudi Arabia’s prominent role in some of the most consequential Hollywood deals in a generation is just the latest and perhaps the most audacious move by the kingdom to expand its footprint in the U.S. entertainment industry.

“This deal reflects a shared ambition between Disney+, Shahid and the MBC Group to shape the future of entertainment in the Middle East, a region that is seeing dynamic growth in the sector,” Karl Holmes, senior vice president and general manager of Disney+ EMEA, said in a statement.

Disney has already indicated it plans to grow in the Middle East.

Earlier this year, the company announced it would be building a new theme park in Abu Dhabi in partnership with local firm Miral, which would provide the capital, construction resources and operational oversight. Under the terms of the agreement, Disney would oversee the parks’ design, license its intellectual property and provide “operational expertise,” as well as collect a royalty.

Disney executives said at the time that the decision to build in the Middle East was a way to reach new audiences who were too far from the company’s current hubs in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

