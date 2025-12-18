Advertisement
“SportsCenter” host Elle Duncan leaves ESPN for Netflix

Elle Duncan on the set of ESPN's College GameDay
Elle Duncan on the set of ESPN's College GameDay
(Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)
By Stephen Battaglio
ESPN veteran Elle Duncan is leaving the network next year to become the lead host for Netflix Sports.

The streamer announced Thursday that Duncan will be the signature talent for its growing roster of live sports events. She will make her Netflix debut next year for with Skyscraper Live, where free solo climber Alex Honnold will attempt to scale Taipei 101, the tallest building in Taiwan.

Duncan, 42, had her final “SportsCenter” appearance on Wednesday. In addition to ESPN’s flagship show, she appeared on “WNBA Countdown” and “College GameDay.” She joined ESPN in 2016.

Duncan will be familiar face to sports fans, some of whom are still adapting to watching sports on a streaming platform.

“Elle Duncan’s proven ability to seamlessly move between hard-hitting sports analysis and warm, personality-driven cultural hosting makes her a perfect fit at Netflix,” Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Sports, Netflix said in a statement. “She immediately adds credibility and familiar star power to our global programming slate.”

Netflix has been expanding its portfolio of live sporting events, including a new deal with Major League Baseball that gives the streamer the right to the season opener, the Home Run Derby and the Field of Dreams game for the next three years.

Netflix also has a double header of NFL games on Christmas day and has been the platform for a number of boxing events, including Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford super middleweight bout in September.

The streamer also became the exclusive video home for podcasts from Barstool Sports, the bro-centric digital media company led by Dave Portnoy. The video versions of “Pardon My Take,” “The Ryen Russillo Podcast,” and “Spittin Chiclets” will stream on Netflix starting next year.

