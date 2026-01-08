HBO Max announces bundle subscription with German streamer RTL+

The HBO Max logo is seen outside the Warner Bros. Discovery offices in Culver City, California, on December 5, 2025.

HBO Max is taking steps to expand its reach into Germany, the latest move by a U.S. streaming platform to build out international programming.

As part of the launch, Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max has signed a bundling deal with leading local streamer RTL+.

Debuting on Jan. 13, the companies plan to share content under a joint subscription, where subscribers can get access to both RTL+’s live sports and local language dramas, as well as HBO Max’s original series like “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us” and acclaimed movies like “Sinners” and “Weapons.”

“RTL+ and HBO Max – that’s a great combination of two terrific content worlds. The most successful national content on RTL+, from reality TV to fiction to sports, in a joint offering with top series, iconic blockbuster movies, and much more from HBO Max,” said Stephan Schmitter, RTL Germany CEO, in a press release. “With this bundle, we are igniting the next stage in the success story of RTL+ and preparing HBO Max for its big market launch in Germany.“

The bundled subscription package will cost German subscribers €11.99 (roughly $14) monthly with ads or €17.99 (about $21) ad-free. Without the bundle, the two subscriptions would cost around $18 and $33 per month.

HBO Max and RTL+ have a history of working together. RTL’s media sales house, Ad Alliance, handles HBO Max’s ad sales. RTL also recently extended its content partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, which includes a comprehensive package of the studio’s films and shows that can be viewed on RTL’s TV channels and streaming service.

This launch will be the first time HBO Max will be available in Germany, as it was previously blocked by a multi-year licensing deal with TV group Sky. The streamer also has plans to launch in Italy on Jan. 13 and in the U.K. in March.

HBO Max isn’t the only streamer planning to expand its international reach. Netflix recently inked a similar deal with a French broadcaster, TF1, which will launch this summer. Disney+ announced a bundle package with Saudi media conglomerate MBC Group and UAE firm Anghami, available to consumers in the Middle East.

The future of HBO Max is up for grabs in the U.S., as Netflix attempts to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. Paramount also wants to buy the entertainment powerhouse.