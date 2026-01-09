‘CBS Evening News’ producer fired amid turbulent relaunch

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A veteran producer at “CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil” was fired this week after raising concerns over the editorial direction of the program.

Javier Guzman, who has been with CBS News since 2017, was dismissed Wednesday from his position as senior producer, according to people familiar with the action who were not authorized to comment. A CBS News representative said the company does not discuss personnel matters.

Guzman is said to have expressed disagreement over the editorial direction of the evening newscast which has undergone a revamp under CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss. Guzman did not respond to a request for comment.

The sudden exit on the third day of Dokoupil’s tenure added to a growing perception that the program is off to an inauspicious start. Media industry newsletters and the tabloids have become repositories for unattributed comments from CBS News insiders who are unhappy with the changes.

The latest iteration of the storied newscast has generated negative feedback on social media for its content. On Tuesday, that included a breezy salute to Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a series of memes. It was a questionable choice coming days after a deadly U.S. military attack on Venezuela, where special forces captured the country’s president Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

The same episode was also blasted for a brief item noting the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters who sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The view of the historic event from five-years ago was presented as a difference of opinion between President Trump and Democratic leaders in Congress.

The segments advanced the narrative among many media critics that Weiss is chasing after MAGA-friendly viewers and looking to please the White House as parent company Paramount pursues the takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery. She joined the network in October after Paramount acquired her digital news site The Free Press, which often decries the excesses of the political left.

On Wednesday, the day after Renee Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman was shot in her vehicle by an ICE officer, “CBS Evening News” went ahead with a planned trip to Dallas as part of a multi-city tour to promote Dokoupil as the new anchor.

While Dokoupil has said he wants “CBS Evening News” to focus more on the viewpoints of regular citizens and less on “elites” based in New York and Washington, his Dallas visit included a helicopter ride with Jerry Jones, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys. There was also a brief segment on the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders.

Dokoupil did score a newsworthy interview that day with ICE chief Tom Homan, who notably held back on commenting on the fatal shooting of Good while Trump and other administration officials rushed to call her a domestic terrorist. The program also quickly pivoted by flying to Minneapolis where it focused heavily on the reaction of shaken Minneapolis residents and anti-ICE protesters to the incident.

Ratings for Dokoupil’s broadcast are slightly above the season-to-date average according to Nielsen, but remain well behind “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir” and “NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas.”

Dokoupil was co-host of “CBS Mornings” before joining “CBS Evening News” where he replaced the anchor duo of John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois.

