Your morning catch-up: A proposed tax on billionaires, how a mysterious news site could influence California's election and more big stories
Hollywood Inc.

Paramount sues Warner Bros. Discovery over its deal with Netflix

Ted Sarandos and David Zaslav at the 2026 Golden Globes (83rd Annual Ceremony) on Sunday, January 11, 2026.
Beverly Hills, CA January 11, 2026 - Ted Sarandos and David Zaslav at the 2026 Golden Globes (83rd Annual Ceremony) held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 11, 2026.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Meg James.
By Meg James
Staff Writer Follow
David Ellison’s Paramount has sued Warner Bros. Discovery — the smaller firm’s latest move to block Warner’s sale to Netflix.

The lawsuit, filed Monday morning in Delaware court, asks Warner and its chief executive David Zaslav to produce more information about the events leading up to the Warner auction that culminated Dec. 4. Last week, Warner’s board unanimously rejected Paramount’s $30-a-share proposal that included a personal guarantee by Ellison’s father, the tech billionaire Larry Ellison.

The move came the morning after the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills, in which Zaslav’s warm relations with Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive, were on display. Both Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix had a strong night at the award show, which was televised by Paramount’s CBS network.

Skydance Media CEO David Ellison attends the premiere of Netflix's "Spellbound" at the Paris Theater on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Hollywood Inc.

Paramount stands by bid for Warner Bros. Discovery

Paramount Chief Executive David Ellison continued his outreach to Warner shareholders saying, “Our offer clearly provides WBD investors greater value and a more certain, expedited path to completion.”

In a Monday letter to shareholders, David Ellison wrote that Warner has “provided increasingly novel reasons for avoiding a transaction with Paramount.”

“Paramount started this process about four months ago with a private offer at a significant premium to WBD’s $12.54 share price, and our pursuit culminated in the $30 per share all-cash, fully financed proposal we made before WBD entered into the Netflix transaction,” Ellison wrote.

“We are committed to seeing our tender offer through,” Ellison said. “We understand, however, that unless the WBD board of directors decides to exercise its right to engage with us under the Netflix merger agreement ... this will likely come down to your vote at a shareholder meeting.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: In an aerial view, the Netflix logo is displayed above Netflix corporate offices on October 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Elon Musk has urged his followers to cancel their subscriptions to Netflix because of the controversy surrounding the animated show "Dead End: Paranormal Park". (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Hollywood Inc.

Netflix agrees to buy Warner Bros. in an $82.7-billion deal that will transform Hollywood

A theater owner trade group immediately blasted Netflix’s nearly $83-billion deal to buy Warner Bros. and HBO. Netflix has long bypassed movie theaters, instead releasing films onto its streaming platform.

