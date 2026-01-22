Disney’s Bob Iger compensation reaches $45.8 million as board prepares for CEO succession

Bob Iger is winding down his two-decade tenure at the Walt Disney Co.

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger, who soon will begin winding down his two-decade tenure leading the company, collected $45.8-million in compensation last year — an 11% bump from the prior year.

Disney released its corporate executive compensation packages Thursday, as the board prepares for its high-wire act of picking a new leader to replace Iger, whose contract ends in December.

“Management succession planning remains a top priority for the board, reflecting its importance to business continuity and long-term shareholder value,” Disney Chairman James Gorman wrote in a letter to shareholders. He noted the board’s succession committee has been evaluating the various candidates and that the full board would soon determine who will become the next CEO.

Four internal candidates have been vying for the job, including the parks boss, Josh D’Amaro, top television and streaming executive Dana Walden, movie studio head Alan Bergman and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

Unlike six years ago when the board made its last CEO switch, Disney’s board tightened up the succession process by establishing a dedicated committee headed by Gorman, the former head of investment bank Morgan Stanley.

The group also includes General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Lululemon Athletica CEO Calvin McDonald and Sir Jeremy Darroch, the former head of Sky broadcasting in Britain. “Each internal candidate is going through a rigorous preparation process, including mentorship from Mr. Iger, external coaching and engagement with all directors,” Disney said in its proxy.

Disney said it will hold a virtual shareholder meeting March 18. Investors will be asked to vote on several shareholder-inspired measures, including proposals on the company’s climate commitments and disability accommodations in its theme parks.

The conservative National Center for Public Policy Research has introduced a proposal that would require Disney to issue a report detailing its return on investment for its climate commitments. The think-tank argues that shareholders need more information to judge whether the company’s public promises to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions is in their best financial interest.

Disney has encouraged shareholders to vote no on this proposal, saying its approach to environmental sustainability is “grounded in science” and already disclosed publicly. The company said a new report, such as the one urged by the proposal, would fall outside financial disclosure requirements.

Shareholders will also weigh in on a proposal that would push Disney to conduct a third-party assessment of its accessibility and disability inclusion practices.

The proposal, which was submitted by shareholder Erik G. Paul, comes as Disney has received criticism over disability access policies at its theme parks.

Disney urged shareholders to vote no on this measure, saying the company is “committed to the design and implementation of innovative and effective services that accommodate persons with disabilities and already reviews its practices on an ongoing basis.”

The company also said it already provides “detailed” information online and in-person in the parks about its disability access policies, which can include no waiting in standby lines for visitors who require that option, as well as a “broad range” of accommodations.

A new board member — Apple’s former chief operating officer Jeff Williams — is expected to join the board at the March meeting.

Iger’s base salary was $1 million. He received $21 million in stock awards, $14 million in options and a $7.25 million executive bonus.

Disney also paid more than $568,000 for Iger’s personal air travel expenses, as well as $1.8 million in security costs. The company said its CEO is required to use a corporate aircraft for personal travel due to security reasons.

The Burbank media and entertainment company said Iger was rewarded for Disney’s strong theatrical performance in the last year, including billion-dollar blockbusters “Moana 2,” which was released in 2024 but reached that milestone last year due to strong carryover at the box office, as well as the live-action adaptation of “Lilo & Stitch.”

The company also cited Iger’s role in successfully closing Disney’s acquisition of Hulu through contentious arbitration proceedings with Comcast, which Disney said bolstered the streaming platform’s presence globally.

Iger also supervised the launch of the direct-to-consumer ESPN Unlimited app and theme park milestones, including Disneyland’s 70th anniversary and the opening of new attractions like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride, which Disney said “aim to better position our parks for the future.”

Succession has become a front-burner issue for the company.

The board said it has provided contract extensions to four of Iger’s top lieutenants “in order to retain our key senior leadership to promote a successful CEO succession process.” Those executives include Chief Financial Officer Hugh F. Johnston, Chief Legal Officer Horatio Gutierrez, Chief People Officer Sonia L. Coleman and Chief Communications Officer Kristina K. Schake.

Johnston received a package valued at $20.2 million; Gutierrez was paid $16.3 million; Coleman received $7.4 million and Schake was awarded $6.2 million in compensation.