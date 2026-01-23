Don't Miss
Your morning catch up: DEI wins in court, a multibillion-dollar transit project in L.A. gets approved and more big stories
Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

You’re allowed to keep scrolling. TikTok has finalized its U.S. joint venture

TikTok office in Culver City.
TikTok office in Culver City.
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

TikTok, the hugely popular social video platform, is officially here to stay.

After years of questions about TikTok’s future in America, the social media platform and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, have finalized the app’s U.S. joint venture.

The deal was established under an Executive Order signed by President Trump in September
that required ByteDance and its affiliates to divest majority ownership of U.S. operation to an American-led investor group.

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration said it is reviewing the use of TikTok on state government devices, as the popular social media app is a growing source of security concerns from politicians in Washington and other states. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Business

TikTok secures its future in the U.S. with agreement for new joint venture

TikTok said Thursday that it signed an agreement to form a U.S. joint venture that is majority-owned by U.S. investors and would oversee its U.S. operations.

In an announcement posted Thursday, TikTok said the U.S. Joint Venture now has three managing investors: Silver Lake, Oracle and Emirati investment firm MGX, each holding 15%, with ByteDance retaining 19.9% of investments.

Advertisement

The new venture will be headed by Adam Presser, who previously worked as TikTok’s head of operations and trust and safety. He will join a seven-member, majority-American board of directors that includes TikTok’s CEO Shou Chew.

ByteDance had been under pressure to divest its ownership in the app’s U.S. operations or face a nationwide ban after Congress passed a law that went into effect a year ago.

Under new safeguards, there will be more protections for users’ data and algorithms, as well as better content moderation and software assurances, the company said.

Advertisement
Hollywood, CA - December 18: Mr. Fantasy arrives at the TikTok Awards 2025 at the The Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 in Hollywood, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

TikTok creators welcome deal to keep app in the U.S.

Many had worried that the app might disappear after the Supreme Court upheld a ban on the platform due to national security concerns raised by President Trump in 2020.

The new version will operate under “defined safeguards that protect national security through comprehensive data protections, algorithm security, content moderation and software assurances for U.S. users,” the company said in its statement Thursday.

These protections will be secured by Oracle’s cloud environment. The tech company’s Executive Chairman Larry Ellison has also been making headlines for attempting to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery through Paramount.

The app will continue to function normally for American users. According to TikTok, there are over 200 million US users and 7.5 million businesses that use the platform.

The news, announced last month, comes as a relief to many U.S.-based influencers, many of who operate in Southern California, who rely on the social media platform for their livelihood.

The deal removes a shadow that was cast over the future of TikTok, which has become one of the world’s most dominant social media platforms and has a large presence in Culver City.

The company’s business in the U.S. had been uncertain for many years amid security concerns among legislators about ByteDance’s ties to China.

Advertisement

President Trump — who years ago led the push to ban TikTok from the U.S. — allowed TikTok to keep operating in the country and in September signed the executive order outlining the new joint venture.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Technology and the InternetBusinessEntertainment & ArtsThe Latest

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section. In the Latino-focused vertical, she covered the growth of Latin music, profiled local artists and explored L.A.’s role in música Mexicana. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement