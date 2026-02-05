Advertisement
As post-production work moves out of California, workers push for a state incentive

Greg Hedgepath is a supervising sound editor at Fomosa Group
Greg Hedgepath is a supervising sound editor at Fomosa Group, a post-production sound editing company for the film industry in the Sawyer building on the former Samuel Goldwyn Studio lot in West Hollywood in 2013.
(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
  • Post-production jobs are fleeing California, and workers are calling for a dedicated tax incentive to boost the industry.
  • Assemblymember Nick Schultz backs a new bill targeting post-production work, which has declined 11.2% since 2010.
  • The new California Post Alliance seeks incentives for in-state post-production jobs regardless of where filming occurs.

As film and television post-production work has increasingly left California, workers are pushing for a new standalone tax credit focused on their industry.

That effort got a major boost Wednesday night when a representative for Assemblymember Nick Schultz (D-Burbank) said the lawmaker would take up the bill.

The news was greeted by cheers and applause from an assembled crowd of more than 100 people who attended a town hall meeting at Burbank’s Evergreen Studios.

“As big of a victory as this is, because it means we’re in the game, this is just the beginning,” Marielle Abaunza, president of the California Post Alliance trade group, a newly formed trade group representing post-production workers, said during the meeting.

The state’s post-production industry — which includes workers in fields like sound and picture editing, music, composition and visual effects — has been hit hard by the overall flight of film and TV work out of California and to other states and countries. Though post-production workers aren’t as visible, they play a crucial role in delivering a polished final product to TV, film and music audiences.

Last year, lawmakers boosted the annual amount allocated to the state’s film and TV tax credit program and expanded the criteria for eligible projects in an attempt to lure production back to California. So far, more than 100 film and TV projects have been awarded tax credits under the revamped program.

But post-production workers say the incentive program doesn’t do enough to retain jobs in California because it only covers their work if 75% of filming or overall budget is spent in the state. The new California Post Alliance is advocating for an incentive that would cover post-production jobs in-state, even if principal photography films elsewhere or the project did not otherwise qualify for the state’s production incentive.

Schultz said he is backing the proposed legislation because of the effect on workers in his district over the last decade.

“We are competing with other states and foreign countries for post production jobs, which is causing unprecedented threats to our workforce and to future generations of entertainment industry workers,” he said in a statement Thursday.

During the 1 1/2 hour meeting, industry speakers pointed to other states and countries, including many in Europe, with specific post-production incentives that have lured work away from the Golden State. By 2024, post-production employment in California dropped 11.2%, compared with 2010, according to a presentation from Tim Belcher, managing director at post-production company Light Iron.

“We’re all an integrated ecosystem, and losses in one affect losses in the other,” he said during the meeting. “And when post[-production] leaves California, we are all affected.”

Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

