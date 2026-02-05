Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Put down your headphones. Spotify wants you to pick up an actual book.

Nov. 2024 photo of Gustav Söderström, Co-President, CPO & CTO, Spotify, at its Los Angeles Campus.
Nov. 2024 photo of Gustav Söderström, Co-President, CPO & CTO, Spotify, at its Los Angeles Campus.
(Presley Ann/Getty Images)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
Staff Writer Follow
Following major expansions to Spotify’s podcast branch, the audio streamer is turning its attention to its audiobooks.

The Sweden-based audio platform said it is focused on bolstering online book discovery and physical ownership. In a release Thursday morning, the company announced a technology called Page Match, where readers can switch between reading a physical copy of a book and listening to the audiobook version of it by scanning the page. Users will also be able to purchase physical books through the platform.

“We believe the future of reading or listening needs to be flexible and fit more seamlessly into people’s lives,” Owen Smith, Spotify’s global head of audiobooks, said in a news release. “Now we’re extending Spotify’s discovery and engagement strengths across both audio and physical formats, so authors can build deeper connections with their audiences and books can follow readers wherever they go.”

When users are physically reading a book (or an e-book), Page Match lets readers pick up where they left off with a quick camera scan. By taking a picture of the page, the new feature will recognize where the reader is in the book and begin playing the audiobook from that page. It also works when a reader wants to switch back from audio to a physical format, with just another quick page scan. This feature will be fully rolled out by the end of the month.

Page Match is fully available for Premium subscribers and Audiobook+ members to use, while free users can acccess the feature when they have purchased an audiobook through Spotify.

Hollywood Inc.

Hollywood Inc.

Spotify paid out a record $11 billion into the music industry last year

Last year, Spotify paid out more than $11 billion to the music industry. And as the company continues to grow and raise prices, the music streamer plans to crack down on AI.

In a partnership with Bookshop.org, users in the U.S. and the U.K. can purchase physical books through Spotify in spring. When buying through Spotify, Bookshop.org will route sales to independent bookstores, handle pricing, inventory and order fulfillment.

“We are excited to see the impact Spotify’s scale will have for local bookstores,” said Andy Hunter, the CEO of Bookshop.org in a statement. “By meeting readers where they are and linking to Bookshop.org, Spotify is financially supporting indie booksellers with each purchase.”

Founded in 2006, the company, with a large presence in L.A.’s Arts District, has become the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service. The platform offers access to more than 100 million tracks, podcasts and audiobooks in over 180 markets. Audiobooks were first added to the streaming service in 2022.

Every month premium subscribers get an allocated number of hours of audiobook listening. This service is available in 22 global markets and has over 500,000 English-language titles. According to Spotify, more than half of eligible Premium users in English-language markets have tried an audiobook on Spotify, with new listeners up 36% and listening hours up 37%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Pusha T and Malice of Clipse perform onstage to celebrate Spotify Wrapped 2025 at Storied NYC on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Spotify)

Hollywood Inc.

After a Golden Globe win and a Netflix premiere, Spotify is raising its prices

After winning the inaugural podcast award at the Golden Globes and premiering a video podcast on Netflix, the music streamer is raising its price in the U.S.

Because of the demand for audiobooks on the platform, Smith said in the release, Spotify has become “a real growth engine for the publishing industry and changing how people find their next great read.”

Over the past several years, Spotify has worked to grow the streaming platform beyond music. The company has been focused on growing its podcasting division by opening a new recording studio in Hollywood, premiering several shows in partnership with Netflix and expanding its creator monetization program. The service also recently raised prices for premium listeners in the U.S.

Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section. In the Latino-focused vertical, she covered the growth of Latin music, profiled local artists and explored L.A.’s role in música Mexicana. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

