Two years after striking, SAG-AFTRA is reentering negotiations for a new contract

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Two years after back-to-back strikes nearly shut Hollywood down, unions representing actors and writers are gearing up for a new round of bargaining.

Now, as the contracts for which the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA fought approach their expiration, the industry’s unions are gearing up for another negotiation season. SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, is up first. Bargaining sessions with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) started Monday and are expected to take place over the next several weeks. The union’s current contract expires on June 30.

“By taking the time to thoughtfully engage on the challenges confronting our industry, we are optimistic that, together, we can reach a fair deal that reflects our shared commitment to supporting our industry’s talented performers and promoting long-term stability,” wrote an AMPTP spokesperson in a statement to The Times.

Advertisement

The entertainment industry, which is still recovering from the effects of the previous strike, is much different from the last time negotiations took place. More and more productions continue to move overseas, shoot days in L.A. are on a downward trend and overall, less work is available for writers, actors and directors alike.

During these negotiations, the performers union, which represents roughly 160,000 members, is expected to focus on the issues of AI, streaming residuals and health/pension plans. Many of these topics overlap with the last bargaining season in 2023, but as the industry continues to evolve, with the consolidation of streaming platforms and the acceleration of AI, it’s become more complex.

Last fall, the first AI actor, Tilly Norwood, was introduced to Hollywood. Though the bot has yet to star in a major project, the fear of AI-generated characters taking an actor’s job is real among many union members. There’s a possibility that the union will propose the Tilly tax, a fee that studios would have to pay to the union in exchange for using an AI actor. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator, spoke about this topic at last month’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with Puck co-founder Matt Belloni.

Advertisement

“In my opinion, if synthetics cost the same as a human, they’re going to choose a human every time,” said Crabtree-Ireland.

The film and TV studios are also expected to ask to extend contracts to five years, instead of the previous three. Director Christopher Nolan, the Directors’ Guild’s new president, has already spoken out against this longer contract.

“If we had agreed to a five-year contract in March of 2020, where would we be now? We are living in an industry where things are shifting very, very fast in terms of how they choose to run their businesses,” said Nolan in a previous interview.

Both sides of the bargaining table will also look different, as the parties are led by new presidents, Sean Astin of SAG-AFTRA and Greg Hessinger at AMPTP. Astin, of “Lord of the Rings” fame, was elected back in September as Fran Drescher’s successor. Hessinger, a former SAG National Director, assumed his position last April.

Though these negotiations are not expected to be as disruptive as last time, Crabtree-Ireland has not ruled out a possible strike.

“I want to be crystal clear: We are not going to accept a deal that is not fair to our members,” said Crabtree-Ireland onstage at CES. “There is no reason there should need to be a strike because these companies should come to the table in good faith, as we are.”

Advertisement

Previously, SAG-AFTRA was on strike for 118 days, while the Writers Guild strike lasted 148 days, making for the second-longest strike in the union’s history.

Following SAG-AFTRA, the Writers Guild will begin its negotiations in March and the Directors Guild bargaining kicks off later this Spring.

As negotiations begin, SAG-AFTRA sent out a press release Monday morning, writing that both parties will be participating in a media blackout where “neither organization will comment to the media about the negotiations during the process.”