Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Paramount sweetens its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery

A split image of the Paramount Pictures arches, left, and the Warner Bros. water tower
Paramount has updated its offer to buy Warner Bros. Discovery.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times; Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Paramount Skydance has sweetened its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, adding a $2.8 billion “break fee” for Netflix and a payment to shareholders set to increase for every quarter after January 1, 2027 that the transaction does not close.

However, it’s not clear the latest move will do much to sway Warner Bros. Discovery’s board, which has endorsed a rival bid from Netflix.

The David Ellison-led company sent notice Tuesday of its revised offer to the Warner Bros. Discovery board, adding that it was open to further negotiation.

Advertisement
Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank

Hollywood Inc.

Netflix amends Warner Bros. deal to all cash in bidding war

Netflix amends Warner Bros. deal to all cash in bidding war

“While we have tried to be as constructive as possible in formulating these solutions, several of these items would benefit from collaborative discussion to finalize,” the letter states. “If granted a short window of engagement, we will work with you to refine these solutions to ensure they address any and all of your concerns.”

Paramount’s all-cash offer still stands at $30 a share. In addition to the termination payment and so-called “ticking fee” for shareholders of 25 cents per share — which the company said would total about $650 million in cash value each quarter — Paramount also said it would “eliminate” Warner’s $1.5 billion financing cost associated with its debt exchange offer.

The company also said it would “provide flexibility” for Warner to refinance its existing $15 billion bridge loan.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA, Thursday, December 11, 2025 - Aerial and street views of the Paramount building in Hollywood. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Warner nixes Paramount’s bid (again), citing proposed debt load

Warner’s board was not swayed by tech billionaire Larry Ellison’s personal guarantee to back the equity portion of Paramount’s bid. Warner’s board remains solidly behind its Netflix deal.

Ellison said the new additions to Paramount’s bid “underscore our strong and unwavering commitment to delivering the full value [Warner Bros. Discovery] shareholders deserve for their investment.”

“We are making meaningful enhancements — backing this offer with billions of dollars, providing shareholders with certainty in value, a clear regulatory path, and protection against market volatility,” he said in a statement.

Warner confirmed it received Paramount’s new offer and said in a statement Tuesday that it would “carefully review and consider” the revised bid.

However, the Warner board is “not modifying its recommendation” on its agreement to sell its studios, HBO and HBO Max to Netflix, and advised shareholders not to take “any action at this time” on Paramount’s tender offer to shareholders.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.BusinessEntertainment & ArtsThe Latest

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement