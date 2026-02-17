Weeks before studio negotiations, the Writers Guild of America’s staff union goes on strike

The Writers Guild of America West, WGA headquarters are seen in Los Angeles Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The Writers Guild of America West’s own staff union is officially on strike.

According to a release, the staff union called for an unfair labor practice strike on Tuesday afternoon, alleging management has shown no intention to come to an agreement on the pending contract. Among its accusations, the labor group also said that guild management has “surveilled workers for union activity, terminated union supporters, and engaged in bad faith surface bargaining.”

Last month, the union first authorized a strike, with 82% of its members in favor. The staff union, made up of over 100 workers across legal, communications, residuals and other departments, was formed last spring and contract negotiations began in September. The bargaining has focused on concerns about the growth and use of artificial intelligence, pay raises and “basic protections” like grievance procedures.

In a statement to The Times, WGA said it “respects the staff union’s right to strike, and will continue to bargain in good faith,” but said the union’s “allegations of unfair labor practices are without merit.”

“During the course of 19 negotiating sessions since September, the Guild has offered the staff union comprehensive proposals with numerous union protections and improvements to compensation and working conditions,” wrote a WGA spokesperson. “We look forward to a resolution of a first contract with the staff union.”

The Writers Guild made headlines in 2023 for the second-longest strike in the union’s history. At the time, film and TV writers were boycotting major studios and fighting for fair compensation. WGA West staffers also played a key role in the strike as they, too, joined the picket lines.

A contract was settled after a 148-day work stoppage, but it’s set to expire on May 1. The strike comes as the WGA’s East and West Coast groups get ready to once again sit down with major movie studios and streaming companies. SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, began its negotiations last week, with WGA’s set to begin in mid-March.

But for now, WGA’s staff union will be picketing outside of its Fairfax offices.