Disneyland Resort’s California visitors have helped mitigate a dip in international tourists

Disneyland Resort’s high percentage of California visitors has helped mitigate a dip in international tourists, an executive said Thursday.

More than 50% of the Anaheim theme park’s audience has typically been from California, Thomas Mazloum, president of Disneyland Resort, told reporters during a media event at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa. As a result, the company has been able to quickly shift marketing focus to that audience, as well as its ongoing efforts to boost out-of-state attendance.

Walt Disney Co. had previously indicated a slowdown in international visitation at its U.S. theme parks in its fiscal first quarter earnings call earlier this month.

Company executives said they expected to see “modest” growth in its operating income for its experiences sector — which includes Disney’s theme parks — due to “headwinds” in foreign visitation trends to its domestic parks, as well as pre-launch costs for its new cruise ship and a “Frozen”-themed land in Disneyland Paris.

And as Disneyland Resort hit its 70th anniversary last year, the park is looking to grow and find new audiences to stay relevant for the future.

Because of the large number of California visitors, the company recently expanded its traditional deal for Southern California locals to all residents of the Golden State. Disneyland Resort has also made its lowest-price entry ticket of $104 available year-round to active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces, and introduced a new summer promotion pricing a one-day, park-hopper kids’ ticket at $50 a day.

The theme park is also looking to attract more young families. To that end, Disneyland Resort will open an immersive theater experience called “Bluey’s Best Day Ever!” on March 22 at the Fantasyland Theatre, a nod to the massive appeal of Australian animated show “Bluey.”

“I continue to say how critical it is to expand the audience,” Mazloum said. “I still see a lot of opportunity for people who haven’t discovered Disneyland yet.”

Disney California Adventure’s Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! ride will also stay open into 2027, Mazloum said. The ride was originally scheduled to be retired this year to make way for an “Avatar” ride and experience, but after some planning from the engineering and operations teams, it can now stay open without negatively affecting construction and project progress, he said.

The park is also looking to increase spontaneity for visitors, and will eliminate the current 11 a.m. start time for park-hopping later this year, allowing guests to move back and forth between the parks at their leisure, Mazloum said.