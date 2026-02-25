With its staff union still on strike, the Writers Guild of America West threatens to cancel its award ceremony

March 2019 photo of the Writers Guild of America West building in the 7000 block of West 3rd Street in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles.

The Writers Guild of America West is warning that it may cancel its award show, as its own staff union enters a second week on strike.

According to a release from the Writers Guild Staff Union, the Writers Guild of America West’s management said they would not bargain any further. The union alleges management gave them a Friday deadline to accept their latest offer. If they do not accept, the upcoming Writers Guild Awards would be canceled.

WGA West said in a statement that as a labor union, they “would not ask our guests to cross a picket line to attend the awards show.”

“While the WGAW staff have a right to strike, our exceptional nominees and honorees deserve an uncomplicated celebration of their achievements,” wrote WGA. “In the event of a cancellation, sponsorship sales and tickets would be refunded, and we will plan a later celebration for 2026 honorees and nominees.”

The award show, meant to honor Hollywood’s writers, is set to take place on March 8 in Los Angeles. It will be hosted by comedian Atsuko Okatsuka. Some of the ceremony’s nominees include Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” and Zach Kregger’s “Weapons” for original screenplay and shows like “Severance” and “Pluribus” for drama series. The Writers Guild of America East holds a separate but simultaneous ceremony in New York, honoring most of the same nominees. As they are separate unions, the award show cancellation threat only applies to the L.A-based ceremony.

In the midst of award season, the Writers Guild Awards are generally considered a predictor for which films might be Academy Award contenders. If the ceremony is canceled, it could intensify the battle between WGA and its internal union, and potentially redefine this year’s award season.

The work stoppage was called on February 17, after the staff union alleged that management had no intention to reach an agreement on the pending contract. Among its accusations, the labor organization also alleged that guild management has “surveilled workers for union activity, terminated union supporters, and engaged in bad faith surface bargaining.”

In January, the union first authorized a strike, with 82% of its members in favor. The staff union, made up of over 100 workers across legal, communications, residuals and other departments, was formed last spring and contract negotiations began in September. The bargaining has focused on concerns about the growth and use of artificial intelligence, pay raises and “basic protections” like grievance procedures.

The national Writers Guild made headlines in 2023 for the second-longest strike in the union’s history. At the time, film and TV writers were boycotting major studios and fighting for fair compensation. WGA West staffers also played a key role in the strike as they, too, joined the picket lines.

A contract was settled after a 148-day work stoppage, but it’s set to expire on May 1. The current strike continues as the WGA prepares to sit down with major movie studios and streaming companies for new contract negotiations in mid-March. SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, began its negotiations earlier this month.

“Make no mistake: this is an attempt by WGAW management to drive a wedge between WGSU and WGA membership when we should be building unity ahead of MBA [Minimum Basic Agreement] negotiations with the AMPTP [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers],” wrote the staff union. “We urge Guild management to end this strike now.”

The WGA’s staff union continues to picket outside of its Fairfax offices. On Tuesday, dozens of writers joined them for a “WGA Day of Solidarity.”