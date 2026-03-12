Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Disney studio veteran Paul Roeder gets big role in Josh D’Amaro’s cabinet

Disney studio veteran Paul Roeder.
(Disney)
By Meg James
 and Samantha Masunaga
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Walt Disney Co.’s incoming Chief Executive Josh D’Amaro has made a major move, installing veteran studio executive Paul Roeder as the company’s chief communications officer.

Roeder, who has worked at Disney for 25 years, will step into the new job on March 19, a day after D’Amaro succeeds Bob Iger at the company’s annual meeting with shareholders.

Roeder replaces Kristina Schake, who has served in the top communications role since before Iger returned to the company in late 2022. Disney had said in February that Schake would depart her position after March 18.

Advertisement

Roeder will report directly to D’Amaro. He most recently served as executive vice president of communications for Disney Entertainment studios, streaming and international. In his new role, Roeder will lead the company’s media relations, executive and internal communications, as well as employee engagement and corporate social responsibility, among other roles.

D’Amaro described Roeder as a “highly respected executive with keen instincts and integrity” who has built relationships in every part of the company and across Hollywood.

“He has a passion for Disney and a deep understanding of what it stands for,” D’Amaro said in a statement. “I know he’ll do an outstanding job leading our exceptional communications teams worldwide.”

Advertisement

Roeder’s appointment is the latest in a roster of executives D’Amaro has appointed to new roles.

Earlier this week, Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum was named the company’s new parks chief, succeeding D’Amaro in a key business area for Disney.

Jill Estorino will become the head of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. She previously served as president and managing director of Disney Parks International and oversaw the company’s theme parks and resorts in Europe and Asia.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & Arts

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement