Disney studio veteran Paul Roeder gets big role in Josh D’Amaro’s cabinet

Walt Disney Co.’s incoming Chief Executive Josh D’Amaro has made a major move, installing veteran studio executive Paul Roeder as the company’s chief communications officer.

Roeder, who has worked at Disney for 25 years, will step into the new job on March 19, a day after D’Amaro succeeds Bob Iger at the company’s annual meeting with shareholders.

Roeder replaces Kristina Schake, who has served in the top communications role since before Iger returned to the company in late 2022. Disney had said in February that Schake would depart her position after March 18.

Roeder will report directly to D’Amaro. He most recently served as executive vice president of communications for Disney Entertainment studios, streaming and international. In his new role, Roeder will lead the company’s media relations, executive and internal communications, as well as employee engagement and corporate social responsibility, among other roles.

D’Amaro described Roeder as a “highly respected executive with keen instincts and integrity” who has built relationships in every part of the company and across Hollywood.

“He has a passion for Disney and a deep understanding of what it stands for,” D’Amaro said in a statement. “I know he’ll do an outstanding job leading our exceptional communications teams worldwide.”

Roeder’s appointment is the latest in a roster of executives D’Amaro has appointed to new roles.

Earlier this week, Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum was named the company’s new parks chief, succeeding D’Amaro in a key business area for Disney.

Jill Estorino will become the head of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. She previously served as president and managing director of Disney Parks International and oversaw the company’s theme parks and resorts in Europe and Asia.