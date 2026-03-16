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Paramount’s Jeff Shell strikes back against Vegas gambler

Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles.
Gates of the historic Paramount Pictures lot on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Meg James.
By Meg James
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Paramount President Jeff Shell has fired back in his ugly feud with a Las Vegas gambler and FBI informant, contending that Robert “R.J.” Cipriani has fictionalized the two men’s dealings, then spread “false and salacious lies to extract a massive payday.”

Shell filed a lawsuit one week after the high-roller had sued Shell in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Cipriani’s suit had alleged fraud and breach of an oral contract tied to his claims that Shell failed to deliver on a verbal pledge to help him develop an English-language version of a Spanish music show that streams on Roku TV. Cipriani has been seeking $150 million in damages.

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However, Shell’s lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges he was the victim of extortion and defamation.

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO - JULY 06: CEO of NBC Jeff Shell arrives for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 06, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho. After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, and technology will converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive week-long conference. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

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How top Paramount executive’s ties with Vegas gambler unraveled

Surreptitious dealings with a high-stakes Vegas gambler could imperil Jeff Shell’s role in Paramount Skydance as it looks to merge with Warner Bros. Discovery.

“R.J. Cipriani did not come to Court to enforce some purported oral agreement. He came to complete a shakedown,” according to Shell’s counter-claim lawsuit. “Cipriani’s playbook works like this: use a trusted mutual connection to cozy up to a high-profile target; leech to the fringes of the target’s world while manufacturing the illusion of closeness; falsely claim you have been helping the target from behind the scenes.”

Shell contends that Cipriani demanded compensation for his unsolicited efforts, then sought to “weaponize that fiction,” followed by a threat of public exposure to extract an alleged payday.

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The move comes as Shell faces scrutiny after his Paramount bosses hired a law firm to investigate his surreptitious dealings with Cipriani, a self-styled “fixer.” Investigators have been reviewing whether Shell leaked sensitive corporate secrets during his association with Cipriani, who volunteered to be Shell’s “crisis PR” consultant.

Shell denied the claim in his lawsuit.

“Shell had disclosed no such information, and he refused to pay a dime. Under black-letter California law, Cipriani’s use of threats to extract money was extortion. And Cipriani’s false and incendiary accusations in the press and to countless others that Shell had violated securities law are defamation per se.”

High-powered attorney Patty Glaser introduced Cipriani to Shell during an August 2024 meeting. Both men were clients at the time, and she and Shell had reason to believe Cipriani was attempting to stir up negative press coverage about Shell to scuttle his comeback after his ouster from NBCUniversal, where he served as chief executive for three years.

Jeff Shell, Paramount Skydance President
(Paramount/Skydance)

Shell’s lawsuit was brought by Steven Olson of O’Melveny & Myers in Los Angeles.

Shell officially joined Paramount with David Ellison’s takeover in August but he had been part of Ellison’s team for nearly two years as they laid the groundwork to assemble the pieces of Ellison’s growing empire, first by acquiring Paramount and then Warner Bros. Discovery.

The longtime media executive also serves as a member of Paramount’s board.

the Warner Bros. Studios water tower

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Power, politics and a $2.8-billion exit: How Paramount topped Netflix to win Warner Bros.

The Ellisons and their team began plotting their comeback in December, the morning after Netflix clinched its deal to buy Warner Bros.

Cipriani and his attorney were not immediately available for comment.

Robert James "R.J." Cipriani in Amazon Prime Video's 2025 series, "Cocaine Quarterback."
(Courtesy of Prime)
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Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

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