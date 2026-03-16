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Music industry earned a record $11.5 billion in the U.S. last year, helped by vinyl and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift wears red earrings and red lipstick while on the 67th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet.
Taylor Swift on the 67th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet.
(Jordan Strauss / Associated Press)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
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The recording industry reached a milestone of $11.5 billion in U.S. sales last year, propelled by the continued surge in vinyl records and the enduring appeal of Taylor Swift.

Vinyl record sales accounted for more than a billion in U.S. sales in 2025, up more than 9%, according to the Recording Industry Association of America’s annual report.

The U.S. generates nearly 50% of the format’s global total, making it the leader among other physical music formats. This is also the first time vinyls have reached over $1 billion in revenue since 1983.

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“Fans are consuming music from the artists they love in more ways than ever, and that passion is reflected in today’s report. 2025 reveals a strong and stable music economy resulting from committed label investment and identification of new spaces to expand artists’ creativity,” Matt Bass, RIAA’s vice president of research, said in a statement.

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Though vinyl records continue to make a strong comeback, streaming made up more than 80% of total U.S. revenue. The number of subscribers to audio streamers like Spotify or Apple Music saw an upswing, with paid streaming accounts generating about $6.4 billion in revenue.

Streaming revenue comprises more than 55% of total U.S. music sales. The U.S. is the largest paid subscription market.

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Driving much of the streaming revenue growth was reigning popstar Taylor Swift, who earned the biggest album opening of all time in 2025 with her 12th album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” This record was previously held by Adele’s “25,” which moved nearly 3.5 million units in its first week.

Swift sold more than 4 million copies in the U.S. within its opening week. “Showgirl’s” 12 songs raked in 681 million streams, according to Billboard, making it the fourth-biggest streaming week of all time, behind Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and Drake’s “Scorpion” and “Certified Lover Boy.”

Los Angeles, CA, United States - February 14, 2026: Sydney Koepke and her boyfriend Ronald Peabody (right) browse DVDs at Vidiots on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. The pair said they prefer renting DVDs for the nostalgia and access to films that are not available on streaming platforms as they visit on Valentine's Day. (Karla Gachet/For The Times)

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“Music remains a cornerstone of culture and a growing economic powerhouse for the U.S., contributing $212 billion to our GDP and supporting more than 2.5 million American jobs,” RIAA Chairman Mitch Glazier said in a statement.

L.A. Times staff writer Mikael Wood contributed to this report.

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Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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