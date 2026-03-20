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Hollywood Inc.

California attorney general asks judge to block Nexstar-Tegna merger

KTLA Channel 5 transmission tower in Hollywood
Nexstar, which owns KTLA-TV Channel 5 in Los Angeles, this week received FCC approval to grow to 265 stations.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Meg James.
By Meg James
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California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta is asking a judge to unravel Nexstar Media Group’s $6.2-billion acquisition of rival TV station owner Tegna — the latest in a flurry of merger twists.

Nexstar announced late Thursday that it had consummated the Tegna takeover — despite a lawsuit that Bonta and seven other Democratic state attorneys general had filed in federal court the previous day.

The state officials sued to block the union of the station groups, alleging the new colossus would violate antitrust rules and a federal law limiting broadcast station ownership.

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The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Sacramento.

Hours after that filing, the Federal Communications Commission’s Media Bureau in Washington approved Nexstar’s deal — clearing the way for the nation’s largest TV station group owner to swallow the third-largest station group.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 07: KTLA Channel 5 transmission tower, at Sunset and Bronson, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. The 75th anniversary of KTLA, Los Angeles' original television station. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Eight state attorneys general file suit to block TV station group merger

A lawsuit opposes Nexstar’s proposed $6.2-billion deal to acquire Tegna, which would give the merged company 80% coverage of the U.S.

The purchase gives Nexstar, which owns KTLA-TV Channel 5 in Los Angeles, 265 television stations.

On Friday, Bonta and the other attorneys general asked a judge for a temporary restraining order to freeze the takeover until a hearing on the matter.

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“Nexstar/Tegna is not a done deal,” Bonta said Friday in a statement. “I will not let these corporate behemoths merge without a fight.”

It was not immediately clear when a judge might rule on the request for a restraining order.

Bonta appeared at a lawmakers’ hearing in Burbank on Friday to explore the impacts of another huge merger: Paramount Skydance’s proposed $111-billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery. Bonta’s office has opened an investigation into the Paramount-Warner merger, but Bonta said Friday that no decision has been made on whether he or other attorneys general will seek to block it.

For now, he is focused on derailing the Nexstar-Tegna deal.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 07: KTLA Channel 5 transmission tower, at Sunset and Bronson, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. The 75th anniversary of KTLA, Los Angeles' original television station. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Nexstar finalizes acquisition of Tegna’s TV stations, despite opposition

Nexstar Media Group has closed its deal to buy Tegna, despite opposition from some state attorneys general.

“We filed a suit before that deal closed,” Bonta told The Times. “We think our case is extremely strong. There is no way this should be approved.”

At issue is whether the FCC had the power to grant a waiver that would allow Nexstar to control TV stations that reach nearly 80% of U.S. households. In 2003, Congress set the station ownership cap at 39% of the country.

The Department of Justice also gave its blessing to close the deal.

The three FCC commissioners did not vote on the matter — despite pleas from the lone Democrat on the panel who advocated for an open process.

The studios for KTLA Channel 5 TV, one of Tribune Co.'s media outlets, stand in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, July 23, 2013. Tribune Co. risks having its credit rating cut unless it shifts about $400 million of borrowings to the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times and other newspapers its divesting, a move that would contrast with debt-free print spinoffs by News Corp. and Belo Corp. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hollywood Inc.

‘Blindsided’ KTLA journalist and others speak out against recent layoffs

Following the layoffs of several longtime journalists on KTLA, some viewers and fellow journalists are airing their grievances on social media.

Approval of the merger was rapid after President Trump endorsed the consolidation on Feb. 7.

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“We need more competition against THE ENEMY, the Fake News National TV Networks,” Trump wrote in his social media post.

“Letting Good Deals get done like Nexstar – Tegna will help knock out the Fake News because there will be more competition, and at a higher and more sophisticated level,” Trump wrote. “GET THAT DEAL DONE!”

In a statement Thursday, Nexstar founder and chief executive Perry Sook thanked Trump and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, saying Nexstar was “grateful” they recognized the “dynamic forces shaping the media landscape” and allowed the transaction to move forward.

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Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

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