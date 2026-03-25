Savannah Guthrie sits for 1st interview on NBC’s ‘Today’ after mother’s abduction

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Savannah Guthrie will appear Thursday on NBC’s “Today” for the first time since the Feb. 1 abduction of her mother.

The NBC morning program announced Wednesday that Guthrie sat for an interview with Hoda Kotb that will air over the next two days. A clip of the sitdown shows her describing the personal pain she has gone through while police continute to search for her mother who has been missing for 50 days.

The co-host has been off “Today” since Feb. 2, the day after learning her mother Nancy was abducted from her Tuscon home. Law enforcement continues to investigate the case but have no suspects or significant leads.

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Guthrie has been in Tuscon with her family during most of her time off. She canceled plans to be a part of NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics in Milan. She has only appeared on TV and social media to deliver messages asking for the public’s help in finding her mother.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen Jan. 31, when she spent the evening with family members. Law enforcement officials believe she was removed from her Catalina Foothills home later that night against her will as her phone, wallet, car and medication were left behind.

Surveillance videos of a masked man who was outside Guthrie’s front door on the night she disappeared were released by the FBI.

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Nancy Guthrie’s family has offered a $1-million reward for information leading to her recovery.

Savannah Guthrie visited the NBC “Today” studio at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on March 5. The program said that day she planned to resume her hosting duties alongside Craig Melvin, but no date has been set for her return.

Guthrie, 54, has been co-host of “Today” since 2012, She is the second longest tenured female co-host in the program’s 74-year history behind Katie Couric.