Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Savannah Guthrie sits for 1st interview on NBC’s ‘Today’ after mother’s abduction

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
(NBC News)
LOS ANGELES, CA-JANUARY 9, 2015: Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio
By Stephen Battaglio
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Savannah Guthrie will appear Thursday on NBC’s “Today” for the first time since the Feb. 1 abduction of her mother.

The NBC morning program announced Wednesday that Guthrie sat for an interview with Hoda Kotb that will air over the next two days. A clip of the sitdown shows her describing the personal pain she has gone through while police continute to search for her mother who has been missing for 50 days.

The co-host has been off “Today” since Feb. 2, the day after learning her mother Nancy was abducted from her Tuscon home. Law enforcement continues to investigate the case but have no suspects or significant leads.

Advertisement

Guthrie has been in Tuscon with her family during most of her time off. She canceled plans to be a part of NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics in Milan. She has only appeared on TV and social media to deliver messages asking for the public’s help in finding her mother.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 17: In an aerial view, Pima County Sheriff officers gather on Nancy Guthrie's property on February 17, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. Searches continue for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, after she went missing from her home on the morning of February 1st. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

World & Nation

Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping draws online sleuths, psychics, influencers

Online fanatics of true crime have parsed through information about the Nancy Guthrie case, filling in the limited details with rumor, innuendo and conspiracy.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen Jan. 31, when she spent the evening with family members. Law enforcement officials believe she was removed from her Catalina Foothills home later that night against her will as her phone, wallet, car and medication were left behind.

Surveillance videos of a masked man who was outside Guthrie’s front door on the night she disappeared were released by the FBI.

Advertisement

Nancy Guthrie’s family has offered a $1-million reward for information leading to her recovery.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, JUNE 1, 2021. NBC's Savannah Guthrie is seen at Rockefeller Center in NY, NY. Guthrie is celebrating her 10th year as part of NBC's "Today" Show. 06/1/2021 Photo by Jesse Dittmar / For The Times

Hollywood Inc.

After 10 years of early mornings, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie still lives for ‘Today’

The coolheaded co-anchor survived a turbulent decade on NBC’s morning program, which is now adapting to the new TV landscape.

Savannah Guthrie visited the NBC “Today” studio at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on March 5. The program said that day she planned to resume her hosting duties alongside Craig Melvin, but no date has been set for her return.

Guthrie, 54, has been co-host of “Today” since 2012, She is the second longest tenured female co-host in the program’s 74-year history behind Katie Couric.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & Arts

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement