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Hollywood Inc.

WME Group selling its sports marketing agency for $500 million

Arthur Sadoun sits in front of a red background.
“After building our industry-leading position in identity resolution, commerce, and creators, our next big bet is sport,” said Publicis Groupe Chief Executive Arthur Sadoun, shown in 2024.
(Benjamin Girette / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
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WME Group, the parent company of Beverly Hills-based talent agency WME, sold its sports marketing division, 160over90, to the French communications company, Publicis Groupe.

The terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed, but Publicis announced the acquisition in a release on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the sale is valued at over $500 million.

The 160over90 agency is one of the world’s largest sports marketing and creative firms, known for its work with major sports spectacles such as the Super Bowl, the Olympic Games and the World Cup. The company currently employs more than 670 people around the globe.

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“After building our industry-leading position in identity resolution, commerce, and creators, our next big bet is sport,” said Arthur Sadoun, Publicis Groupe’s CEO. “In the age of AI, it has become one of the most high-value channels for clients, delivering unparalleled cultural relevance, live engagement, and measurable impact.”

Casey Wasserman, chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee, speaks during the 144th International Olympic Committee session, which will elect the new IOC President, in Costa Navarino, western Greece, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

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The French company said it will implement “an end-to-end ecosystem where cultural relevance drives measurable growth.” Publicis also plans to emphasize data optimization, where the Publicis Sports Intelligence platform can plan and measure investments across the business.

WME will still be involved with 160over90, as the two companies agreed to enter a strategic partnership, which would include leveraging WME’s talent roster for future media opportunities.

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This sale is the latest effort to downsize WME. In 2025, its parent company Endeavor went private in a deal with private-equity firm Silver Lake and was renamed WME Group. It has since continued to consolidate its business. Previously, the company sold sports agency IMG, hospitality company On Location and Professional Bull Riders to TKO Group Holdings, a different company that is also controlled by Endeavor Group Holdings.

As part of the effort to streamline the company, WME laid off 30 employees last month.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 11: Professional bull riders compete during the PBR Unleash the Beast bull riding event at Barclays Center in New York, United States on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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“160over90 has earned its reputation as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most influential brands, consistently delivering unique experiences and valuable partnerships on the biggest stages in sports,” said Mark Shapiro, WME Group’s president.

“Combining forces with Publicis Sports will create an unmatched offering for brands looking to move faster and create deeper connections with sports fans, properties, and content.”

This latest acquisition by Publicis expands the company’s interest in sports. Last year, it also acquired sports agencies Adopt and Bespoke.

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Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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