Netflix launches new gaming app for kids called Netflix Playground

A “Sesame Street” game will be available on the app, along with “Playtime with Peppa Pig.” All games will be playable offline.

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Netflix continues to double down on its gaming features, introducing new kid-friendly content.

The streaming platform is launching a gaming app called Netflix Playground. The platform is targeted toward children and will feature games like “Playtime With Peppa Pig” and “Sesame Street.” With the new expansion, the streamer said it aims to be a “space where parents know kids are entertained, engaged and enriched.”

“We’re building a world where kids can not only watch their favorite stories, they can step inside them and interact with their favorite characters,” said John Derderian, Netflix’s vice president of animation series and kids TV. “We’re creating a seamless destination for discovery, learning, and play.”

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Netflix Playground is designed for children 8 years old and younger and is included in all levels of membership. Each game will be playable offline, including “Storybots,” “Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches” and “Bad Dinosaurs.” In addition to comprehensive parental controls, the platform ensures no ads, in-app purchases or extra fees. It’s now available for download in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand, and will be launching globally later this month.

The Los-Gatos-based streamer has been investing in its games vertical since 2021, with mixed results. Some of the most popular games include “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” which became available on the platform in 2023 and had 44 million downloads, and the multiplayer party title “Squid Game: Unleashed” in 2024 with 21 million downloads. Last fall, Netflix also debuted its first slate of games for TV, including Tetris Time Warp and Pictionary: Game Night. Previously, subscribers could only play Netflix games on their mobile devices.

The Netflix Playground announcement comes a little over a week after the streamer raised its prices. Netflix’s standard plan with ads will now cost $8.99, up $1. Both the prices for the standard plan with no ads and the premium plan are rising by $2, to $19.99 and $26.99, respectively.