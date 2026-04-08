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As the cable business ebbs, AMC Networks takes a new name

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in "The Walking Dead: Dead City" on AMC.
Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in “The Walking Dead: Dead City” on AMC.
(Peter Kramer / AMC)
LOS ANGELES, CA-JANUARY 9, 2015: Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio
By Stephen Battaglio
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AMC Networks, the cable home of “The Walking Dead” and adaptations of Anne Rice’s vampire novels, is getting a new name to reflect its shift to streaming and program production.

In a legal filing, the New York based company announced Wednesday it will be called AMC Global Media, effective immediately.

The company, which owns a suite of cable networks including AMC, We TV, SundanceTV, BBC America and IFC, said most of its domestic revenue now comes from streaming.

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AMC has more than 10 million paid subscribers to its services including Shudder, a platform for horror fans, and ALLBLK, which caters to Black audiences, an anime service called HIDIVE and All Reality which is devoted unscripted programming.

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AMC Networks’ Acorn TV has a loyal fan base of comfy chair crime-solvers. To grow that audience, the company is recruiting U.S. stars like Alicia Silverstone and Brooke Shields.

AMC’s production studio distributes programming to TV networks and streaming outlets internationally. The company has also sold shows domestically to outside streaming services such as Netflix and HBO Max.

“Our new name reflects the ongoing transformation of our business into a global media and studio-driven company, with streaming out front as our leading source of domestic revenue,” the company’s chief executive Kristin Dolan said in a statement.

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AMC Networks has seen revenues decline as consumers forgo satellite and cable subscriptions and move to streaming for video entertainment. The decline in ratings has put pressure on adverting dollars as well.

The company’s stock closed Wednesday at $7.55. It was trading at over $60 per share in 2021.

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Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

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