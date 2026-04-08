Netflix expands in Latin America, opening new office in Buenos Aires

Netflix first landed in Latin America back in 2011, started making local content in 2018 and first opened offices in Buenos Aires in 2021. Above, the Netflix sign in Hollywood.

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Netflix is expanding its Argentinian presence, as the global streamer opens new offices in Buenos Aires and reveals a new slate of forthcoming productions made in Argentina.

The streamer first landed in Latin America back in 2011, started making local content in 2018 and first opened offices in Buenos Aires in 2021. Netflix said these new, larger offices will continue to support Argentinian productions and help expand its local workforce.

“Argentina has become a key player in our regional strategy thanks to its audiovisual heritage, creative prowess, and ability to tell local stories whose significance and impact make them universal,” said Francisco Ramos, the vice president of content for Netflix Latin America, in a statement.

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The newly announced Netflix projects, made in Argentina, include several series, films and documentaries. Each project is set to be released either later this year or in 2027. An animated series based on the popular “Mafalda” comics, a dystopian miniseries based on a Philip K. Dick novel and a Fito Páez documentary are all on the way.

The streaming platform aims to delve into national identities through projects of all genres that “serve as a mirror of local culture and resonate with the Argentinian spirit.”

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Santiago Mitre’s new political thriller also started filming last month in Argentina. It’s set to release in 2027. Netflix also has a film adaptation of the acclaimed play “Felicidades” in the works.

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Netflix said that its “dedication to Argentinian cinema” is driven largely by new stories led by prominent local figures, “both in front of and behind the camera.” At an earlier slate reveal event last month, the platform’s executives emphasized the importance the company is placing on original storytelling.

The Los Gatos-based company reaches nearly a billion viewers in more than 190 countries and in 50 languages. As a global service, local language content has remained a priority — with nearly a third of all viewing on Netflix being for non-English stories. The platform also supports subtitles and dubbing in over 30 languages around the world. Some of its most popular local language content includes Korea’s “Squid Game,” Norway’s “Troll” and Spain’s “Money Heist.”

This global emphasis also comes at a time when many of Hollywood’s local productions and soundstages are struggling. Following the pandemic, many film studios continue to seek production locations outside of California and, in some cases, outside of the U.S. in pursuit of international tax credits. Some of California’s politicians are fighting back against this economic loss by working on in-state and federal film tax incentives.