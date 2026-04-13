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Nexstar’s California TV stations will carry gubernatorial debate

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco in Riverside, California, left. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., in Long Beach, Calif.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco as seen on February 17, 2025 in Riverside, California, left. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times; Damian Dovarganes, AP)
LOS ANGELES, CA-JANUARY 9, 2015: Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio
By Stephen Battaglio
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Nexstar Media Group will host a California gubernatorial candidate debate next week that will air across the company’s TV stations in the state.

“Debate Night in California: The Race for Governor,” will air April 22, from 7 p.m. Pacific, the company announced Monday. The event will originate from TV station KRON in San Francisco and be carried on KTLA in Los Angeles, KSWB in San Diego, KTXL in Sacramento, KGET in Bakersfield and KSEE in Fresno.

The debate will be moderated by Nikki Laurenzo, news anchor at KTXL and host of its public affairs program “Inside California Politics,” and Frank Buckley, veteran morning news anchor at KTLA.

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LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 18, 2026: Ellina Abovian poses for a portrait at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's "Urban Light" installation on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. After 11 years at the station, the KTLA reporter and Emmy-nominated journalist was laid off alongside five others by parent company, Nexstar in late February 2026. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

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The debate will include candidates who have reached a minimum of 5% support in Nexstar’s March statewide conducted in March. Those candidates — Sheriff Chad Bianco, former Fox News host Steve Hilton, former U.S. House member Katie Porter and philanthropist Tom Steyer — have all agreed to participate in the event.

The debate will also air nationally on Nexstar’s cable news outlet NewsNation and be live-streamed over its political web site The Hill. The network will also provide coverage leading up to the event with anchors Chris Cuomo and Leland Vittert, whose show will air live from San Francisco. Katie Pavlich will host post-debate coverage.

CNN previously announced it will bring the gubernatorial candidates together for a debate in Los Angeles that will air May 5 on the network and its subscription streaming platform. The debate will be moderated by Elex Michaelson and Kaitlan Collins.

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Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

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