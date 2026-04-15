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Spotify launches push to back L.A.’s independent music venues

Exterior file image of the Troubadour club in West Hollywood.
(Los Angeles Times)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
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  • Spotify partners with the National Independent Venue Assn. to support L.A.’s independent music venues, from historic spaces like such as the Troubadour to newer venues like the Bellwether.
  • The yearlong initiative includes monthly “Independent Booker Spotlight” playlists and a “Certified Live Independent” badge to highlight venues’ contributions to the local music scene.
  • The partnership arrives as Live Nation and Ticketmaster face legal scrutiny over monopolistic practices, signaling growing momentum for independent music venue support.

Spotify wants to give historic venues such as the Troubadour and the Paramount — and the independent musicians who play there — a boost.

The steaming giant on Wednesday said it is partnering with the National Independent Venue Assn. (NIVA) to promote local music nationwide, including at dozens of clubs in L.A.

In the yearlong partnership, the company said it aims to boost visibility for independent music venues through its live events feed that will feature links to music from local artists and their performances at clubs in the Los Angeles area.

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As part of the initiative, NIVA will choose someone who books the acts for these indie venues to work with Spotify’s editorial team and create a playlist featuring artists.

Spotify is launching the playlist this summer to celebrate and highlight the people shaping independent live music from behind the scenes.

The Regent Theater, Gold Diggers, the Teragram Ballroom and the United Theater on Broadway will be included in the program, Spotify said in its statement.

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“Independent venues are the heartbeat of live music,” said Rene Volker, Spotify’s senior director of live music. “They’re where artists take risks, build devoted communities, and where fans discover what they’ll love for the rest of their lives.”

Spotify’s history in the music industry is complex, and it has previously faced some criticism over how it compensates artists whose songs stream on its platform.

INDIO, CA, APRIL 10, 2026: Fans scream as BINI performs at the Mojave stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 10, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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Bill Werde, the director of Syracuse’s recording and entertainment industries program, said Spotify’s support for indie musicians could help them during a difficult time.

“It costs money to market, to collect good data and to do most of the things required to break through in today’s attention economy,” Werde said in a statement. “This creates a disadvantage for smaller music companies and smaller artists, who may not have the resources of larger acts and larger venues.”

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Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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