Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings to leave the company in June

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings stands in front of a black background with "Netflix" emblazoned in red
ROME, ITALY - APRIL 18: Reed Hastings attends Reed Hastings panel during Netflix ‘See What’s Next’ event at Villa Miani on April 18, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Netflix)
(Getty Images for Netflix)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings plans to leave the company to focus on philanthropy and other efforts, the streaming company said Thursday.

Hastings, who currently serves as chairman of the Los Gatos company’s board, told Netflix he will not stand for re-election when his term expires in June, the company said in a letter to shareholders timed to its fiscal first quarter earnings.

“My real contribution at Netflix wasn’t a single decision; it was a focus on member joy, building a culture that others could inherit and improve, and building a company that could be both beloved by members and wildly successful for generations to come,” Hastings said in a statement.

Advertisement

He added that the commitment of Netflix Co-Chief Executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters was “so strong that I can now focus on new things.”

This is a developing story.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.BusinessEntertainment & ArtsThe Latest

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement