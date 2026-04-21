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Amid production flight, L.A. to offer cheaper film permits for ‘low-impact’ shoots

A film crew shoots a fashion commercial along the Los Angeles River on the edge of the Arts District.
A film crew shoots a fashion commercial along the Los Angeles River on the edge of the Arts District where many film crews and photographers come to use the urban scenery as their background.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
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Los Angeles will soon offer reduced-cost filming permits for shoots that demonstrate a “low impact” to the surrounding community, a move that comes as the city tries to lure more production.

The cost of film permit shooting at three or fewer locations will be reduced by as much as 58%, according to the nonprofit FilmLA, which tracks production days in the greater L.A. region and is helping to fund the pilot program for up to six months.

The current standard permit fee is $931. The fee for a low-impact permit is $350. Low-impact notification fees will be $156 per location, as opposed to the standard notification fee of $250 per location.

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Projects considered “low impact” will typically have a small cast and crew of 30 people or fewer and be able to fit their cars into parking areas on private property. These projects also will not have filming activities requiring public safety oversight from city workers and are usually smaller budget productions.

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The pilot program, which is a partnership between FilmLA and the city of L.A., starts April 27.

“We believe that when community impact is small, regardless of the project type or production budget, the city and FilmLA review process should be simple,” FilmLA Chief Executive Denise Gutches said in a statement Tuesday. “With this pilot program, the city will offer low impact filmmakers full permit protections at the lowest possible cost.”

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As part of the partnership, the city will waive collection of its Los Angeles Fire Department spot check fee, which currently costs $285.

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“This pilot program goes beyond reducing permit costs,” Board of Public Works President and City Film Liaison Steve Kang said in a statement. “It serves as a real world test of practical reforms and a tiered pricing model designed to make Los Angeles more accessible and competitive for creators at every level.”

News of the pilot program come as filming in L.A. has become one of the issues in the upcoming mayoral race, in which Mayor Karen Bass faces a tough re-election battle. Bass and her challengers have all attempted to portray themselves as the candidate of change.

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Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

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