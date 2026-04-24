How Fox’s reboot of ‘Fear Factor’ became a surprise hit

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Some of the contestants were covered in liquid concrete. Others carried dead rats in their mouths and were locked in water tanks alongside alligator gars.

“Fear Factor” is back — with a vengeance.

The show that helped define the reality TV era in the early 2000s staged a surprisingly strong comeback this year with a reboot and a new format.

The reboot was the network’s top new unscripted series among adults aged 18 to 49 and across all broadcast TV. The show, which is re-aired on Hulu, delivered 16.5 million viewers across all platforms during its January premiere. And it’s already been renewed for a second season.

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The success was all the more notable because it came during a period when the unscripted TV genre appears to be fading in popularity.

The makers of “Fear Factor: House of Fear” point to several reasons, including the popularity of the host Johnny Knoxville (best known for his role in MTV series “Jackass” and its movie spinoffs) and a new format that sets the series inside a house.

“House reality is having another moment again,” said Fox TV President Michael Thorn, referring to the concept of grouping contestants under one roof for the season. “The format of the show [being] house reality alone, doesn’t mean it’s going to be a success, but when there’s a unique format that dramatizes the character arcs and the competitions, you’ll see some shows that are really popping in a big way.”

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Contestants participate in an episode of “Fear Factor.” (Shane Harvey / FOX)

Once hosted by Joe Rogan

The original “Fear Factor,” hosted by now-podcaster Joe Rogan, ran from 2001 to 2006. It arrived at the peak of unscripted television’s popularity — a period when audiences devoured shows like “Survivor” and “American Idol” at their regularly scheduled times on television.

After its initial six-season run, MTV revived the show in 2017 with rapper Ludacris as its host for a short stint.

Since then, the vibe has shifted. The reality genre has faded from its peak, and streaming has erased the idea of appointment TV.

So, when Fox decided to reboot the legacy series, the network’s executives knew that changes were needed.

To that end, the 10-episode season, which aired its finale last month, introduced a new narrative element, where all the contestants lived together, creating a bigger spectacle — both inside and outside — of the fear challenges.

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“People’s viewing habits show that they want to get invested in characters, in the story and longer narratives,” said Sharon Levy, the chief executive at Endemol Shine North America, the production company behind the “Fear Factor” franchise.

Despite fewer scripted and reality TV programs being made in recent years, rebooting “Fear Factor” was a “no-brainer,” said Thorn, Fox’s TV president. The revised format, he said, amped up the drama by infusing onscreen interpersonal relationships into the already high-stakes competition.

“People want visceral, exciting storytelling that demands attention. I think ‘Fear Factor’ does that in a way that stands out from all the other shows in the marketplace,” said Thorn, who also points out shows like “Squid Game: The Challenge” and “The Traitors” as other notable series. “It’s just inherently addictive and therefore bingeable.”

Contestants Rob, left, and Ethan in a season finale. (Serguei Bachlakov / FOX)

Strategic marketing, like premiering the show after the NFL Wild Card Game, allowed the reboot to build an audience of regular viewers, said Jennifer Hessler, a professor of cinematic arts at USC.

“‘Fear Factor’ already brings in people who want to see high adrenaline content, but also allows for the social element where people can build alliances, find romantic connections and have conflicts with fellow contestants,” Hessler said. “These kinds of more social-oriented reality TV series get people invested in the character relationships in a way that encourages conversation on social media.”

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In fact, Fox says it created over 3,000 “Fear Factor” social media posts, which drove over 120 million views and over 3 million interactions across various platforms.

Social media-driven reality TV

“Fear Factor: House of Fear” is just the latest series to capitalize on the popularity of house-based contest shows.

A contestant on an episode titled “Pain Auction.” (Serguei Bachlakov / FOX)

Another hit show that dominated the internet last summer was “Love Island USA,” which was the most popular reality streaming show for U.S. audiences in 2025, according to Nielsen data. It was among six out of 2025’s top ten reality shows on streaming services that featured contestants living in a house together, like in “Million Dollar Secret” and “Beast Games.”

Rachel Smith, the executive vice president of unscripted content at NBCUniversal, likens the phenomenon to a “new virtual stadium sport.”

“You’re creating this playscape fantasy that people are really compelled by,” Smith said. “People [at home] are watching it for the universal themes of love, betrayal and friendship.”

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This current boom of house reality mirrors some of the most popular reality TV of the ’90s and early 2000s, when the subgenre first found its audience.

Tom Nunan, a lecturer at UCLA’s film school and a former president at TV network UPN, credits MTV’s “The Real World” as a pioneer for this kind of TV.

“If you take ‘The Real World,’ and the intimacy and the relatability of it, and then marry that to competition shows, then you have a winning formula,” Nunan said.

He added, “It’s good old-fashioned showbiz ... When they cast a show correctly, or when they come up with a juicy enough concept, there’s always an audience for these shows.”