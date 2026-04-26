‘Michael’ moonwalks into a big box office debut

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“Michael,” the Michael Jackson biopic from Lionsgate, had a massive opening weekend with a box office haul of $97 million in the U.S. and Canada.

The film, which stars Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the late singer, beat studio expectations of a $65 million to $70 million debut. Globally, the movie brought in just over $217 million.

Critics’ reviews of the film, however, were largely negative. Many noted the plot sidesteps the child sexual abuse allegations against Jackson and said the film presents a more one-dimensional view of the singer.

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The original cut of the movie did reportedly include a third act that discussed allegations from 1993, which Jackson denied. But it had to be scrapped due to stipulations in a settlement with one of the accusers, forcing filmmakers to craft a new ending.

“Michael” chronicles Jackson’s life through the rise of The Jackson 5 and his budding solo career before ending in 1988 while he’s on tour for his hit album, “Bad.” The film stars Colman Domingo as the late singer’s father, Joe Jackson, and Nia Long as his mother, Katherine.

The film was produced by Graham King, who was behind the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and directed by Antoine Fuqua of “The Equalizer” franchise and 2001’s “Training Day.”

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The Jackson family was also heavily involved in the film, with several of Jackson’s siblings, as well as his son Prince, attending the U.S. premiere last week at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“I hope my uncle Michael’s smiling from above,” Jaafar Jackson said in a brief on-stage speech at the premiere. “I wanted to make sure I captured his essence.”

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” came in second at the box office with $21.2 million. “Project Hail Mary” rounded out the top three with $13.2 million.