Why a CBS News veteran’s new YouTube show could be a model for the future

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The Manhattan apartment of CBS News special correspondent Anthony Mason could serve as an annex to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The walls are lined with gold record awards honoring the best-selling recordings by Adele, Vampire Weekend, Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris, along with a signed photo from the shoot for Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” album cover. There is also a 60-year-old copy of the Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” album signed by lead singer Bill Medley.

They are keepsakes from Mason’s interviews with musical artists over the past two decades for “CBS Sunday Morning” and “CBS Mornings,” where he’s provided significant network TV exposure to young emerging acts as well as baby boomer favorites. (He’s interviewed Springsteen five times and had four sit-downs with Keith Richards).

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Mason has left a lot of material on the cutting-room floor as he’s edited 45-minute to one-hour long sit-downs into four- to eight-minute segments. “I started feeling a while back ‘you know, I wish I had a place to put these conversations,’” Mason said in a recent interview.

Starting Wednesday, Mason will get that opportunity with the launch of “Alchemy with Anthony Mason,” a biweekly streamed YouTube program featuring in-depth interviews about the creative process with musicians, authors, artists and film directors.

Many TV journalists and commentators have expanded their portfolios to include podcasts in addition to their on-air work. But Mason’s deal may be the first of its kind as he will have ownership of his YouTube show while still working full time for CBS News, his professional home since 1986.

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Mason’s project is a prime example of how journalists are reaching audiences who have abandoned traditional TV for streaming.

Competition from streaming platforms has cut into network TV ratings and ad revenue, putting a squeeze on costs. The trend is already applying pressure on news talent salaries, forcing networks to look for new ways to retain stars and attract new talent.

Allowing side projects where journalists can expand on their passions or expertise might help pay the freight going forward. At least one other popular TV news anchor is in talks about launching a special-interest YouTube channel separate from a network, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Alison Pepper, a former CBS News executive and founder of The Briefing Room, which advises journalists on building their own digital platforms, said she expects more on-air personalities will pursue alternative projects while reaching the substantial number of people still watching traditional TV.

“I think that the real success in our business over the next 10 years will be the ability to straddle both of these worlds,” said Pepper, who helped develop Mason’s series.

NBC News recently announced an innovative deal with tech journalist Joanna Stern. The former Wall Street Journal staffer signed on as chief tech analyst and contributing correspondent with the network. She will report and comment for NBC, while running her own digital company that offers newsletters, podcasts and a video channel through Beehiiv, the publishing platform that provides technical and operational support for independent creators who are not entrepreneurs by nature.

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“There’s a lot of hand-holding on the zero to one stage, but once they’re up and running, it’s rinse, wash, repeat for them to get back to doing what they’re doing, which is creating content,” said Tyler Denk, co-founder and chief executive of Beehiiv.

Mason’s YouTube show builds on the niche he has carved out for himself at CBS News. He has held numerous roles at the network over a four decade run, anchoring the “CBS Evening News,” co-hosting the division’s weekday and Saturday morning shows, covering business and reporting from overseas bureaus.

Along the way, he became the network’s go-to correspondent for music stories which, as evidenced through the gold album awards sent to him by artists, helped drive interest and record sales. He handles the fine arts beat as well, talking to such luminaries as photographer Annie Leibovitz and painter David Hockney.

In recent years, CBS News has put longer versions of Mason’s interviews on YouTube and other social platforms, where they generated millions of views. The traffic made him believe there is a market for a more packaged presentation of his work.

“If you’re a fan of Billie Eilish or Lola Young or any of those younger artists, you’re not seeing these kind of conversations with them,” Mason said.

Mason pitched “Alchemy” to CBS News, which passed on the concept. He is financing the new venture himself, hiring a producer and a social media consultant. His brother, a former finance executive, is handling the business side of the fledgling operation.

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His first guest is Irish singer Hozier and he’s finished episodes with legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon and Chic co-founder, guitarist and producer Nile Rodgers. “Alchemy” will be available on podcast platforms starting in the fall and Mason will also launch a newsletter to support the program, which will eventually have its own sponsor.

Mason is keeping expenses low as the program is being recorded at his home. “Paul Simon was sitting in my living room a few weeks ago, which I will tell you right now, just blew my mind, and it really blew my son’s mind,” he said.

Mason said CBS News will have right of first refusal on any interviews he books and is helping to promote the launch of “Alchemy.” He will provide the network with footage if his subjects are in the news. But the library of shows will belong to him.

Ownership matters, Mason notes, as “Alchemy” will not be tied to a new release or tour and hopefully have a shelf life. The episodes will focus on the interview subject’s compulsion to create, an obsession for Mason who grew up with a stepfather who was a portrait artist.

“My interest has always been, ‘Where does this stuff come from?’” he said.