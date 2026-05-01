Spotify adds verification badge to distinguish human artists from AI

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Spotify is adding a new level of verification to artists’ profiles, in an effort to reassure subscribers worried about AI-generated music.

Starting Friday, a “Verified by Spotify” badge will begin to appear on artist profiles across the platform. As AI avatars and music continue to break through on social media and streaming platforms, the marker is meant to be a more reliable signal that an artist is human.

“Our goal is to make it easier for you to trust and understand the human artistry behind the music you listen to on Spotify, and develop long-term, meaningful connections with the artists and music you love,” Spotify said in a statement.

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In order to receive a badge, artists have to be in good standing with Spotify’s policies and they must be artists who listeners actively seek out over time — not just experiencing a one-time spike in engagement. Verified artists will also have additional signals that can help prove their humanity, such as concert dates, merch and linked social accounts.

The Swedish company confirmed the verification process “will be rooted in human review and judgment” to help filter out bad actors. Those who upload AI-generated music to the platform or who operate AI-persona profiles will not be eligible for the verification.

Due to the millions of artists on Spotify, the company notes that not every human artist’s badge will appear immediately. “Not seeing the badge on an artist profile doesn’t mean they won’t receive it in the future,” the company said.

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Over the last few years, Spotify has been the subject of controversy because of AI-generated music found on its platform. Many users were critical of the company’s delay in labeling and distinguishing computer-generated sounds from those of real artists. Other streaming platforms and media companies like YouTube, Meta and TikTok have already made the move to label AI content.

Spotify is also expanding the kind of information artists can share on their profiles. Soon, musicians will be able to describe new career milestones and details for upcoming releases and tours — all in an effort to emphasize the organic, human connection between artists and their fans.