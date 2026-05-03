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SAG-AFTRA reaches a tentative deal with the studios

Members of SAG-AFTRA march in the 45th Annual Solidarity Parade.
Members of SAG-AFTRA march in Wilmington in 2024. The actors union has confirmed a tentative deal with the AMPTP.
(Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
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SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have landed on a new tentative contract.

The actors union’s new agreement with the trade group that negotiates with Hollywood unions on behalf of the major studios will reportedly improve AI protections and boost the guild’s pension fund. Similar to the pact the Writers Guild reached with the studios last month, SAG-AFTRA’s contract will last four years instead of the usual three.

SAG-AFTRA confirmed the tentative deal on Saturday. The union said in a statement that “specific details will not be released” until the SAG-AFTRA National Board reviews its terms.

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The contract is set to cover workers who are involved in motion pictures, scripted primetime dramatic television, streaming content and new media.

The actors union began negotiations with the studios in February and extended those talks in March, but paused to allow the AMPTP to finish negotiations with the writers union. Negotiations resumed April 27 and ended May 2.

The tentative contract still needs to be voted on by its members — SAG-AFTRA represents more than 160,000 actors, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, stunt performers, voice-over artists and other entertainment professionals.

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The union’s current contract is set to expire June 30. SAG-AFTRA joins WGA as the latest Hollywood union to strike a deal with the studios.

The Directors Guild of America is the last union that still needs to reach an agreement with the studios. Negotiation sessions with AMPTP will begin on May 11, as its contract is set to expire on June 30.

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Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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