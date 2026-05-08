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Paramount and Warner Music team up to make more music-focused movies

Dua Lipa performs during a concert as part of the "Radical Optimism Tour" at Estadio Nacional de Chile in Santiago, Chile.
Dua Lipa performs during a concert as part of the “Radical Optimism Tour” at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 11, 2025 in Santiago, Chile.
(Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
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In recent months, movie theaters have seen the likes of Elvis Presley, Billie Eilish, BTS and Michael Jackson take on the big screen. Whether it’s in the form of a concert film, a documentary or a biopic, music-based theatrical releases have delighted audiences — and both major studios and record labels are taking note.

Paramount Pictures and Warner Music Group are joining forces to make movies featuring top talent on Warner’s roster, the companies announced Thursday. The multi-year, first-look deal will feature some of Warner’s most recognizable artists like Madonna, and the late David Bowie and Frank Sinatra — as well as contemporary pop stars like Charli Xcx and Dua Lipa.

Together, the companies hope to combine WMG’s vast music catalog and Paramount’s theatrical experience to create more music-themed live-action and animated films.

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“Every artist deserves to tell the stories behind their life and music in their own creative way, and we’re excited to partner with our incredible talent and world-class filmmakers to bring these stories to the big screen, growing their audiences around the world,” Robert Kyncl, WMG’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

July 17, 2025. Burbank, California Crowds at the AMC 16 theatre in Burbank. AMC A-List, the movie theater chain's subscription membership allows cinephiles to see up to four movies a week. The subscription has developed a cult-like fanbase amongst Gen-Z moviegoers who put "AMC A-Lister" in their bios on dating apps, post about it often on social media and encourage anyone who will listen to become a member themselves. .(David Butow/for the Times)

Hollywood Inc.

AMC is bringing a new live concert experience to local movie theaters

Artists such as Paris Hilton and Kim Petras might be making an appearance at your local AMC. With interactive technology, the theater chain is introducing a new type of live concert experience.

WMG will work with its production partner, Unigram and Paramount to develop each project in conjunction with the artists or their estates. The collaboration aims to give music artists more latitude when their work is used in feature films or when storylines are based on them.

Unigram co-founder Amanda Ghost said the deal “finds new ways to empower iconic artists and to bring their creative worlds to the screen with music as a central character.”

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The announcement comes after Paramount celebrated the premiere of the Billie Eilish concert movie “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour” at the Westwood Village Theater Wednesday night. The 3D feature, co-directed by Eilish and James Cameron, is set to hit theaters this weekend and follows her most recent stint of performances.

A scene from "EPIC: Elvis Presley in Concert," a Baz Luhrmann film.

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Elvis is still king — of the box office — as ‘EPiC’ earns $15 million in a win for music docs

Baz Luhrmann’s “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” has earned upwards of $15 million in theaters, showing audience interest in music documentaries and concert films.

Music continues to be a huge draw for movie theaters as the industry navigates rough waters amid hopes of a durable postpandemic recovery. Major releases like the box-office-topping biopics like “Michael,” and documentaries like “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” continue to draw sizable and enthusiastic theater audiences.

In recent years, Paramount also helped bring movies like the Bob Marley biopic “One Love” (2024) and Elton John’s “Rocketman” (2019) to theaters.

Earlier this week, movie theater chain AMC revealed its theaters will begin rolling out a new kind of immersive concert experience in June. The concept will feature acts like Paris Hilton and Kim Petras performing on a remote stage as the show is beamed into theaters around the country. Though unlike a typical livestream, new technology allows artists to see, hear and respond to the theater audience, in effect turning the local AMC into a virtual concert venue.

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Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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