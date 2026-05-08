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Hollywood Inc.

Writers Guild staff union reaches deal, ending strike after nearly three months

The entrance to the Writers Guild of America West building — a large, round building with lots of windows
The Writers Guild of America West headquarters in Los Angeles.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
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The union representing workers employed by the Writers Guild of America have reached an agreement on their first contract, ending a strike that lasted nearly three months.

The pending contract includes seniority and layoff protections, higher wages and outlines provisions for progressive discipline and a stepped grievance process, the Writers Guild Staff Union said in a statement Friday.

The union represents 116 members, who work in areas including legal, communications and residuals. They will vote on proposed contract in the coming days.

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“Once ratified, the WGSU strike will end and Writers Guild staff will return to doing what we do best: defending the writers’ hard-fought gains and helping them build collective power,” the WGSU Bargaining Committee said in a statement.

WGA also said in a statement that they “are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement” with the union for its first collective bargaining agreement.

The entrance to the Writers Guild of America West building — a large, round building with lots of windows

Hollywood Inc.

Weeks before studio negotiations, the Writers Guild of America’s staff union goes on strike

Just a month before the Writers Guild sits down with major film and TV studios, its own staff union is striking right outside their offices, citing unfair labor practices.

If ratified, members would see a minimum of 12% increases in pay for all Writers Guild staff over the course of the three year term. The salary floor would rise from $43,000 to $57,000. The staff would also see better protections against AI.

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The strike began in February, weeks before the WGA was set to enter negotiations with the major studios, with the workers accusing their employer of bargaining in bad faith.

WILMINGTON, CA - Sept. 2, 2024: Members of SAG-AFTRA march in the 45th Annual Solidarity Parade + Picnic Rally in Wilmington. (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)

Hollywood Inc.

SAG-AFTRA reaches a tentative deal with the studios

After resuming negotiations last week, the actors’ union announced a tentative deal with film and TV studios.

Over the last several months, tensions have been high between the two unions. In March, WGA had to cancel its Los Angeles-based award show, as it could “not ask our members or guests to cross a picket line.” The staffers also lost access to their healthcare in April, as they were no longer eligible.

Last month, Hollywood writers officially ratified their newest contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, with more than 90% voting in favor of the deal. The union represents 11,000 members.

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Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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