Netflix touts global impact and productions that have created more than 425,000 jobs

Netflix says its productions have created more than 425,000 total jobs.

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On the eve of its upfront presentation to the advertising industry, streaming giant Netflix is touting the economic results of its film and television show production.

The Los Gatos company’s programming has created more than 425,000 total jobs and contributed more than $325 billion to the global economy, Netflix said in a new report Tuesday. The company cited its filming work in more than 4,500 cities and towns around the world.

Netflix said it has also invested more than $135 billion overall in its movies and shows.

“While other entertainment companies pull back, we’re leaning in,” Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos wrote in a post Tuesday about the report. “As we look ahead to the next decade, we’ll keep investing in the relationships we’ve built with the creators we work with, the communities we depend on and the fans who love to watch.”

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Netflix highlighted its work in California, noting that its legal drama, “The Lincoln Lawyer,” contributed more than $425 million to the Golden State’s economy and employed more than 4,300 cast and crew members over its four seasons. The show filmed at more than 50 locations throughout Los Angeles, including Dodger Stadium and Grand Central Market.

Filming in L.A. has emerged as a hot topic this week at the television industry’s annual upfront presentations in New York, particularly as California has battled other states and countries to retain productions locally.

On Monday, actor Jake Johnson got an enthusiastic round of applause when he announced on-stage that NBC’s new show “Sunset P.I.” would be filming in L.A.

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Fox’s “Baywatch” reboot will also film in Los Angeles to soak in the well-known beach locations of Venice and Santa Monica.