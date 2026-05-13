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Demi Moore says Hollywood has to ‘find ways’ to work with AI, not fight it

Nov. 2024 photo of Demi Moore in El Segundo.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
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Demi Moore is weighing into the debate over Hollywood should respond to the growing influence of AI, saying performers need to embrace the technology.

“I always feel that against-ness breeds against-ness,” Moore said during a press conference on Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival. “AI is here. And so to fight it is to fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So, to find ways in which we can work with it. I think it is a more valuable path to take.”

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA - April 17, 2026: Director Jon Erwin stands in front of a screen of LED panels called, "The Volume," which he used to film scenes from his Amazon Prime series, "The House of David," and his upcoming series, "The Old Stories: Moses," at Manhattan Beach Studios in Manhattan Beach on April 17, 2026. The panels of images, show scenes from, "The House of David." Erwin used 40 AI scenes in the first season of his Amazon Prime show, "House of David," and 400 in season two. For Old Stories: Moses, he used AI for wide shots, stunt-heavy battle sequences, and generate large crowds to showcase the grand scope of biblical stories. Turning 150 extras to 100,000 crowd expansion or scenes of Moses parting the Red sea, which would otherwise be cost-prohibitive were done with AI. His generative AI tool stack contains 30 different AI tools. Each serves a distinct purposes from up-resing videos and turning still images to photoreal moving shots, to changing the environments from a human actor's video performance and extending sets digitally. The red line he wouldn't cross is generating the performances of actors. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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She added, “Are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know the answer to that. And so my inclination would be to say probably not.”

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Moore is at Cannes as a member of the French film festival’s jury, alongside “No Other Choice” director Park Chan-wook, “Hamnet” director Chloé Zhao and fellow actor Stellan Skarsgård. The last time Moore attended the fest was for the Oscar-winning body horror “The Substance,” where she stars as an aging actress desperate to reclaim her youth.

Reese Witherspoon wears a black jacket and holds up a jeweled hand as she talks.

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The fear of AI replacing jobs is real across many industries, from food delivery workers to entry-level tech positions. And in Hollywood, it’s unclear how heavily AI will impact productions. The introduction of the world’s first AI actor, Tilly Norwood, last year sent shock waves through the industry.

Since the digital character’s debut, Tilly has only appeared in a music video from its creator’s production studio, Particle 6. The bot has yet to appear in any Hollywood project, but the creators have said its synthetic universe will continue to expand.

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Most recently, SAG-AFTRA said it secured stronger AI guardrails in its new tentative contract, including new guidelines that govern how studios should use generative AI and that strongly favor “human performances.”

But Moore also said there “isn’t anything to fear” about the rise of AI, because it can never replace the source of “true art.”

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA - April 17, 2026: Director Jon Erwin stands in front of a screen of LED panels called, "The Volume," which he used to film scenes from his Amazon Prime series, "The House of David," and his upcoming series, "The Old Stories: Moses," at Manhattan Beach Studios in Manhattan Beach on April 17, 2026. The panels of images, show scenes from, "The House of David." Erwin used 40 AI scenes in the first season of his Amazon Prime show, "House of David," and 400 in season two. For Old Stories: Moses, he used AI for wide shots, stunt-heavy battle sequences, and generate large crowds to showcase the grand scope of biblical stories. Turning 150 extras to 100,000 crowd expansion or scenes of Moses parting the Red sea, which would otherwise be cost-prohibitive were done with AI. His generative AI tool stack contains 30 different AI tools. Each serves a distinct purposes from up-resing videos and turning still images to photoreal moving shots, to changing the environments from a human actor's video performance and extending sets digitally. The red line he wouldn't cross is generating the performances of actors. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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“It comes from the soul,” Moore said. “It comes from the spirit of each and every one of us sitting here, to each and every one of us who creates every day. And that they can never recreate through something that is technical.”

Moore isn’t the only Hollywood veteran who believes film and AI can work together. In 2022, actor Ben Affleck launched his AI film tech company, InterPositive, after becoming fixated on AI in film production. He sold the startup to Netflix in March. The company is focused on developing AI-powered tools built by filmmakers and using new technology to expand creative decisions.

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Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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