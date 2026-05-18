Sony buys “Real Housewives,” “The Valley,” production company

Alex Baskin, executive producer of “Vanderpump Rules,” has sold his production company, 32 Flavors, to Sony Pictures Television.

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Sony Pictures Television has acquired controlling interest in the reality TV production company behind “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules.”

The Culver City studio, which produces “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” announced Monday that it has closed its purchase of a majority stake of Alex Baskin’s three-year-old production firm, 32 Flavors. Baskin’s company has been expanding beyond its audience-addicting programs on Bravo to develop podcasts and documentaries.

NBCUniversal will continue to own “Real Housewives” and the other programs it televises, including “The Valley,” and spinoff show, “The Valley: Persian Style.” Baskin will continue as executive producer on his Bravo shows and stay on as chief executive of his production company.

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Sony declined to disclose deal terms.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Real Housewives of Orange County,” are produced through Baskin’s company.

“32 Flavors has been on a remarkable trajectory, and with Sony’s support, we expect that momentum to accelerate meaningfully,” Baskin said in a statement.

Sony Pictures Entertainment studios in Culver City. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

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Sony already owns nonfiction production companies, including Sharp Entertainment, Embassy Row, Brass Monkeys Media and 19 Entertainment, the powerhouse behind “American Idol.” It also owns formats for “Shark Tank,” and “90 Day Fiancé,” and an upcoming adaption of the board game, Clue.

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“As the market evolves, we see real opportunity in premium nonfiction, and 32 Flavors strengthens our ability to deliver high-impact, returnable formats that connect with audiences and buyers around the world,” Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a statement.

Pope gained responsibility for the unscripted TV business earlier the spring as part of a restructuring and dramatic downsizing, which resulted in hundreds of layoffs in the Japanese company’s entertainment business. At the time, Sony said the cuts reflected a business shift under Sony Pictures Chief Executive Ravi Ahuja.