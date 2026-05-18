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Sony buys “Real Housewives,” “The Valley,” production company

Alex Baskin, the executive producer of "Vanderpump Rules," in 2024. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Alex Baskin, executive producer of “Vanderpump Rules,” has sold his production company, 32 Flavors, to Sony Pictures Television.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Meg James.
By Meg James
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Sony Pictures Television has acquired controlling interest in the reality TV production company behind “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules.”

The Culver City studio, which produces “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” announced Monday that it has closed its purchase of a majority stake of Alex Baskin’s three-year-old production firm, 32 Flavors. Baskin’s company has been expanding beyond its audience-addicting programs on Bravo to develop podcasts and documentaries.

NBCUniversal will continue to own “Real Housewives” and the other programs it televises, including “The Valley,” and spinoff show, “The Valley: Persian Style. Baskin will continue as executive producer on his Bravo shows and stay on as chief executive of his production company.

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Sony declined to disclose deal terms.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA-JANUARY 12,2024:Alex Baskin, the executive producer of "Vanderpump Rules," is photographed inside his office at his home in Beverly Hills. The television series returns for its 11th season. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

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‘Vanderpump Rules’ executive producer Alex Baskin on ‘Scandoval’ and what’s in store for Season 11

Alex Baskin, the executive producer of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” looks back at Season 10 and “Scandoval,” and discusses what fans can expect for Season 11, premiering on Tuesday.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Real Housewives of Orange County,” are produced through Baskin’s company.

“32 Flavors has been on a remarkable trajectory, and with Sony’s support, we expect that momentum to accelerate meaningfully,” Baskin said in a statement.

Sony Pictures Entertainment studios in Culver City.
Sony Pictures Entertainment studios in Culver City.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
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Sony already owns nonfiction production companies, including Sharp Entertainment, Embassy Row, Brass Monkeys Media and 19 Entertainment, the powerhouse behind “American Idol.” It also owns formats for “Shark Tank,” and “90 Day Fiancé,” and an upcoming adaption of the board game, Clue.

Culver City, CA - February 12: A pedestrian walks past the entrance to Sony Pictures Studios on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 in Culver City, CA. During a House Judiciary Hearing Attorney General Pam Bondi made comments about crime in Culver City. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

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Under the new leadership of CEO Ravi Ahuja, Sony Pictures Entertainment will emphasize franchises and next-gen content. With these changes, the company plans to lay off a few hundred employees across its film, TV and corporate divisions.

“As the market evolves, we see real opportunity in premium nonfiction, and 32 Flavors strengthens our ability to deliver high-impact, returnable formats that connect with audiences and buyers around the world,” Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a statement.

Sean Dong / For The Times

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Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

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